PSO2 New Genesis: How to Limit Break Weapons

The term Limit Break may sound a little intimidating, but it is actually a very simple process of PSO2 New Genesis, which lets you further expand a weapon’s capabilities. There are a couple of ways of improving a certain weapon, like enhancing it or adding augments to it, and Limit Break is yet one more that functions in conjunction to the weapon enhance process. Let’s take a look below for more details.

How to Limit Break Weapons in PSO2 New Genesis

Before you proceed Limit Breaking a weapon, you first need to understand what it is. Basically, it extends a weapon’s max level to a new limit. If for example a weapon can be enhanced up to +10, which is usually the case, it will now make the weapon reach up to +20 and so on. Naturally, this will let the specific item grow exponentially stronger, and increase its lifespan as well. If you are in shortage of new weapons, enhancing and Limit Breaking the ones you have will be the go-to way, for clearing harder content.

With this in mind, let us now jump to the process itself. First, you need a weapon which is already enhanced to its maximum level. Any weapon can use the Limit Break feature, so no worries about that. Then, visit the Item Lab Enhancement Technician, Lavona, who is located in Aelio Town’s main plaza area. Interact with her and choose the Limit Break option from the ones available. You then need to choose the weapon you actually want to Limit Break, and a new menu will pop up.

In order to continue further, you need N-Meseta and various materials that can be found from any Exploration Sector of the game. There are a lot of different materials you can find, like Monotite. Each weapon may require a respective resource, so it’s best to try and farm every mineral you bump into. The amount of both N-Meseta and materials needed, is naturally increased the more you enhance and Limit Break your weapon. After the process is successful, you will now be able to enhance the weapon to new heights, making it stronger in return.

This pretty much covers everything the Limit Break mechanic has to offer, which as I mentioned above, is not that complicated. Don’t be afraid to use Limit Break often to your weapons, as you will find ingredients on a regular basis. The Primm and Tsvia Series will be your first go-to weapons, so it is highly suggested to invest some to these items, especially in the beginning.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox.