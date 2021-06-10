PSO2 New Genesis: How to Play With Friends

Playing with friends will be an integral part of PSO2 New Genesis, since let’s face it, every MMO game is better with more people to play with. Those people being your friends is the icing on the cake, as you can simply go around, take some monsters out with them while you have a blast in the chat or through a direct call. Not only that, but having players equally strong as you will make things easier and you will be clearing content in no time. For all of that, let us take a look at how you and your friends can join the same party.

How to invite or join your friends in PSO2 New Genesis

Before anything else, there is one important thing to do. You need to be in the same block as your friends, in order to join them. In order to change blocks, simply visit a Ryuker device, interact with it and pick the ‘change blocks’ option that is found from the menu. In order to check in which block your friends are, open the pause menu and choose Communications. Then, pick the second option which says Friend List. Click on it, and the whole list with every friend of yours will open, and on the right column of the list, their respective block will be shown. Then go to that block yourself, and you will all be in the same ‘layer’.

With all that done, the rest is rather easy. Open again the Communications tab you found before through the pause menu and go again to the same Friend List page. Now, you need to actually click on the name of the friend you want to invite or join their party, and choose the Party tab that is in the third line of the menu. A new window will emerge, with two options. Invite to Party and Join party. If you want to invite them, click the first one, and if they already have a party going just pick the second option. Your friends will receive a notification about this action, and if they accept your party will be formed. With that, everything is now set so go out there and hunt some DOLLS.

One last thing I want to mention is that there is another, faster way of changing blocks, however it is yet unavailable in the game. Instead of manually going to the Ryuker device to change blocks, simply find your friend’s name, click it again and the last option in the pop-up menu will be the “Transfer to this block” message. This will supposedly take you to that person’s block right away, but as I mentioned, it is not yet an available future.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

