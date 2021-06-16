Update 7.0001.2 has arrived for Black Desert, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new update and version 7.0001.2 is doing exactly that, with a lot of highly anticipated fixes kicking in, varying from unjustified game crashes to entire features not working at all and more. After the most recent maintenance, supposedly a lot of those hiccups, if not all, are fixed. For more details, take a look below.

PSO2 New Genesis Update 7.0001.2 Patch Notes

Due to the Scheduled Maintenance, the validity period of Premium Sets, Extended Storage 1~6, Material Storage, and Personal Shop usage, as well as PSO2 Personal Quarters use, Max Orders Received Limit Expansion, and Bonus Keys will be extended by 7 hour(s).

*For things that expired before the end of Scheduled Maintenance on June 16, 2021 (Wed), the expiration will be extended 7 hour(s) from the time of expiration. Characters that completed the “Application for Ship Transfer During Scheduled Maintenance” before the start of scheduled maintenance on June 15, 2021 (Tues) have been transferred. Ship transfers during scheduled maintenance occur in order of applications. There is a limit to the number of transfers that are performed, so if the maximum number of applications is reached, later applications will be carried over to the next scheduled maintenance. Please check here for more information about ship transfers, such as the requirements.

When logging into PSO2 blocks, each characters’ location will be set to the Gate Area. Characters that logged out while in the Shopping Plaza, Casino, Bridge, or Franca’s Café before the start of Scheduled Maintenance will also be moved to the Gate Area. If it is the player’s first time playing or depending on how far they have progressed in the story, they will moved to the Bridge.



We will distribute items to all accounts as an apology for the heavy server loads.

We will distribute items to all accounts as an apology for the emergency maintenance on June 11 (Fri), 2021.

We will distribute items to all accounts as an apology for the extended regular maintenance on June 9 (Wed), 2021.

Items Distributed to Get Campaign Items

Overview Get Expiration Date Conditions Classification Distribution Items Apology for Server Load Until 07/16 11:00 AM (Europe/Athens) All Players (Accounts) SG 50 Ticket x1

N-Rare Drop Rate +25% x1 Apology for 6/11 (Fri) Emergency Maintenance Until 07/16 11:00 AM (Europe/Athens) All Players (Accounts) N-Half Scape Doll x3 Apology for 6/9 (Wed) Extension of Regular Maintenance Until 07/16 11:00 AM (Europe/Athens) All Players (Accounts) SG 50 Ticket x1

N-Half Scape Doll x1

The distributed items can be claimed from [Receive Campaign Items] from the Visiphone in the PSO2 blocks, or [Get Campaign Items] from the System Menu in the PSO2:NGS blocks.

Please note that they are not in Dev Team Storage.

You will not be able to receive the item if there is not enough free space in the Inventory, or if the distribution items exceeds the limit.

If you cannot receive the item, please try again after placing some items in Storage.

Specification Changes

The “Gather Party Members” button in PSO2:NGS Ryuker Devices has been disabled.

*This feature is temporarily unavailable due to a bug.

Until this feature is resumed, players will not be able to select the “Gather Party Members” button.

Bug Fixes

Bug fixes for PSO2:NGS

Addressed game lag during peak hours.

Addressed a bug that sometimes causes N-Meseta to decrease when Class Level rises, or when teleporting/ moving to different areas.

The game lagging with certain attack animations of the Boss Enemy Pettas Vera.

The Techter Class Skill “Wand Lovers” having a longer than normal Effect Duration under certain conditions.

Players being able to perform Sidesteps quicker at the end of a Sword Weapon Action.

Fixing a Bug Where Gathering Items Do Not Appear Correctly.

The Limited-Time Login Bonus Day 1 reward appearing as the next reward when the Day 7 reward is claimed.

*The ongoing “NGS Launch Celebration Login Bonus Part 1” provides limited-time Login Bonuses until Day 7.

Error messages appearing and Augments not being added when Enhancement Aids are used with affixing Augments.

*Since this bug was detected by the update on Wednesday June 9, 2021, the use of Enhancement Aids with affixing Augments with was temporary suspended in the scheduled maintenance. With this bug fix, players will be able to use Enhancement Aids when affixing Augments after the scheduled maintenance on Wednesday June 16.

The Item Recycle confirmation message staying displayed and the game not responding, if a quest such as a Cocoon is accepted while the message is being displayed.

Players occasionally not being able to log in from the Select Character screen, after selecting “Return to Title Screen” from the Main Menu’s “Logout” option.

Not being able to set one Weapon Camo to multiple weapon categories.

*There was a mistake in the description. We are still currently working to fix this bug.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Fixed a bug that sometimes causes multiple tickets for the same motion to accidentally be used.

*We are planning compensation for this issue. The details will be announced at a later date.

Fixed a bug that prevents players from purchasing and withdrawing items from the Personal Shop.

The Xbox Live “Join game” feature not working correctly for Xbox One and Windows 10 versions.

Being unable to join a party when players in PSO2 blocks use the “Invite to game” feature on Xbox One and Windows 10 versions.

Bug Fixes for PSO2:NGS and PSO2

Fixed a bug regarding the loss of AC or SG that the player was in possession of for over a year.

* We have restored the lost AC or SG to players who were affected by this bug.

Bug Fixes for PSO2

Some player voices not playing correctly in PSO2.

Confirmed Bugs

Leveling Quests on June 17 (Thu) not appearing in PSO2.

When players attempt to transfer to PSO2:NGS blocks from the Universal Ship in PSO2, error No. [642] will occur and they will not be able to transfer blocks.

Players are unable to accept Practice Quests in PSO2.

Challenge Blocks in individual PSO2 ships are loading as standard blocks.

*Please accept Challenge Quests from the Universal Ship.

*Please accept Challenge Quests from the Universal Ship. Players are unable to receive campaign items in PSO2:NGS blocks if they include PSO2 items.

*Please receive campaign items in PSO2 blocks until this bug is fixed.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox.