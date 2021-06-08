PSO2 New Genesis: Which Class to Choose

Every class in PSO2 New Genesis is significantly different from one another, offering a multitude of playstyle choices to their users and a variety of weapons to choose from. PSO2 New Genesis launches with only six classes, vastly less than Phantasy Star Online 2 base game, however there are already more announced that are coming in the future, and based on its precursor, there will be more coming down the line. The series is famous for having tons of different ways to use your character, from ranged bullet barrages to close and personal grab styles using uniquely modified claw weapons and a lot more. There is something for everyone here and with New Genesis Multi-Weapon system, your options are further increased. For a more detailed approach, take a look below.

Which class to choose in PSO2 New Genesis

Let me begin by saying that your first class doesn’t really matter in the world of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. You can easily change classes anytime you want to, as long as you are in Aelio Town and talk to the respective NPC. That said, investing in a specific class is a totally different story, as this will take time and pretty much solidify your focus. While you can indeed change classes on the spot, you will need to also have good enough gear to actually utilize that class’s toolkit. Therefore, choosing and sticking to one class until you reach the end-game, is the suggested thing to do. Let’s take a look at each of them, individually.

Hunter

Most likely the easiest class in the game, as it is pretty straightforward without staying behind in efficiency though. Hunters are known for great performance overall, and if you end up being unsure which class to pick after trying all of them, it’s the first suggestion that comes to mind. They are melee combatants, specializing in Swords, Partisans and Wired Lances. Swords and Partisans are not complicated, with Swords having slow but strong attacks and the ability to charge PAs for more damage, and Partisans have a slightly faster playstyle, with lots of utility brought through their PAs. Wired Lances may need some time to get used to, but they focus on AoE attacks and lots of unique grabbing skills.

Fighter

Fighters function more or less like the Hunter, but with more focus on speed and devastating attacks. They are less sturdy, but since they have a lot of mobility options, that wouldn’t really be an issue. Their weapon choices are Twin Daggers, the Double Saber and Knuckles. Each of them play very differently, but all of them are equally efficient. With Twin Daggers expect to spend most of your time in the air, as they are very combo heavy and you need fast reflexes to take advantage of their kit. Knuckles are the polar opposite, as grounded playstyle is their focus and with less combos, but they hit very, very hard. They do have the shortest range in the game though, so you will need to take advantage of their parry mechanic. Double Sabers are somewhere in between with fast attacks that generate a lot of AoE effects, always being able to finish the job in any scenario.

Ranger

If you like staying far away from the enemy and pew-pew them to death, Ranger is the class for you. Able to wield Rifles and Launchers, Rangers are a solid choice for those that want to keep it safe, but dish out a lot of damage in the process. Rifles are rather straightforward with various bullets, each having their own effect hence acting as a support role (with some exceptions as some PAs do a lot of damage but are finnicky to use), while Launchers shine when lots of enemies are in front of you, being able to unleash some very damaging AoE and crowd control PAs.

Gunner

Gunners may be a little tricky class to use at first, but after you get the hang of it, you can’t go back. They have a very fast playstyle, and oddly enough, they act more as melee fighters than ranged. This is due to their available weapons, being Twin Machine Guns and Assault Rifles. Twin Machine Guns have a lot of mobility implemented to them, and you will find yourself hopping around the whole battlefield. Their optimal range is close to an enemy, as such you will need to treat them more as a semi-melee weapon. They are really fun to use though and their PAs offer a lot of choices. Assault Rifles on the other hand have you staying far away from enemies, offering support with various skills and bullets, very similar to the Ranger class.

Force

PSO2 New Genesis wouldn’t be a Phantasy Star Online game without some mage-like classes. Force is the go-to for players who like using Techs (the game’s equivalent to Spells) and their focus is to keep a safe distance, while throwing some extremely damaging Techs on enemies. They have all sorts of elemental Techs and they use Rods and Talis. Both work similarly, although the Talis weapon type also has a couple of Photon Arts outside of Techs, making it a little more agile weapon to use but not as hard-hitting as a Rod.

Techter

Techter is the de facto support class in PSO2 New Genesis. Their focus is assisting the rest of their teammates, but don’t think that they are not able to handle themselves as solo guardians. They do have lots of PAs and Techs that are more than capable to dish out huge amounts of damage, but maybe not as much as a Force user. Techters wield Wands and Talis, both having their own unique playstyle. Talis is more or less explained above with the Force class, while Wands are melee, club-like weapons combining Techs and melee PAs for every situation possible.

And there you have it, every class in PSO2 New Genesis analyzed, so you can go ahead and pick the one that draws you the most. Fighters were always my cup of tea as I do like dual-wielding Twin Daggers and flying all over the field, but feel free and pick one that suits you the most. As mentioned above, Hunters are the more beginner-friendly, so if you are still wondering which one to main but do want to experience the game for a while, go and roll a Hunter or try all of them in sequence. Just make sure to only invest in the one you are going to be using a lot, at least for your first hours in PSO2 New Genesis.

