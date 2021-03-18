Update 1.64 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new update is available now on all platforms, although the version number patch is 1.64 on PS4. It’s not a pretty exciting update released today as most of it is about bug fixes.

However, there is an outline to new skins and when they’ll be available. You should be able to attain the skins in the coming weeks and months to come.

As always, update file sizes will vary depending on the platform that you are playing PUBG on. Anyway, you can read today’s patch notes below.

PUBG Update 1.64 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where items weren’t spawning inside warehouses in Ha Tinh

Fixed an issue that prevented the customization filter for Rony skins from working correctly.

Fixed a visual issue when previewing parachute items

Fixed an issue when previewing the PGI.S Colorshift Pan

Fixed an issue related to observing with x-ray enabled while viewing players inside vehicles

Fixed an issue causing clipping with female character models and the Faceless Freak Mask

Updates

New PGI.S lobby BGM has been updated.

4th Anniversary Graffiti Contest winners designs were added to Erangel, Miramar and Vikendi.

Transparency of the inventory UI has been increased.

New Skin Items Release

March Mayhem(6 Set items, 3 Gear skins, 1 Vehicle skin) Sales period:25 March 2021 14:00 KST ~30 July 2021 14:00 KST

Date Night Deals(4 Set items, 4 Weapon skins, 2 Emotes) Sales period:18 March 2021 14:00 KST ~20 May 2021 14:00KST

No Strings Attached(3 Set items, 3 Weapon skins, 2 Vehicle skins, 2 Emotes) Sales period:31 March 2021 14:00 KST ~12 May 2021 14:00 KST

Emotes Sales Period Sales period:31 March 2021 14:00 KST ~30 March 2022 14:00 KST

LEENALCHI x JINJO CREW Emote Sales period:18 March 2021 14:00 KST ~17 June 2021 14:00 KST

WHAT BIG GUNS YOU HAVE! Emote sales extension Victory Dance 41, Victory Dance 42 Sales period:23 February 2021 14:00 KST ~22 February 2022 14:00 KST



PUBG is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and mobile devices. To read more about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.