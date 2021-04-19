Update 1.66 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A patch was already released for the PC version of PUBG a few days ago, but now it’s for the console platforms. To be more specific, today’s update hits the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. On Xbox One the update is 5.28 GB, but the size will differ if you have the PS4 copy.

While full patch notes for this update have not been released yet, the PUBG Support Twitter page posted out some info on ongoing changes. You can read the details below.

PUBG Update 1.66 Patch Notes

[PC] Alongside regular stability improvements, we’re including a minor bug fix to resolve an issue which could reset the Blue Zone meter while using the Jammer Pack.

[Console] We have deployed fixes for the following issues:

– Fixed an issue causing a minimum of 20 bots to be placed in every lobby.

– Fixed an issue causing FPP matches to force start after three minutes instead of five.

A huge update was already released for the game earlier this month. You can visit the official website for the game for more details on that. The game is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and mobile platforms. If more patch notes are released, we’ll update this post as soon as possible.