Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay Guide: How to Invite Cross-Platform Friends

One of the stronger selling points of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is the fact that you can play with friends on other platforms via crossplay. Despite the platform you’re on, you can match with players on quickplay and in parties. Of course, if you’re on an Xbox or PlayStation, you will need your respective online subscription to play. Here is how you can partake in crossplay with friends.

How to invite cross-platform friends via crossplay in Rainbow Six Extraction

Your friends who play the game on other consoles will not be immediately added. If you’re on PlayStation 4 or 5 (via PSN), you’ll only have your friends on that platform added. To invite players on other platforms, you’ll have to add your friend’s Ubisoft Connect account. Do not add their Gamertag or PSN id.

You and your friend(s) will need a Ubisoft Connect account to even play any titles from the publisher to play games online with crossplay functionality. If you’re on PC, you’ll have the account name directly there. For console players, there are some extra steps.

As you’re in the game’s menus, press your triangle/Y button to bring up the invite squad menu. There, you’ll see your friends on your initial platform sorted by who is in-game and who is offline. This also includes people playing the trial version of Extraction.

Go to the Add Friends tab and type up the name of your friend’s Ubisoft Connect username. Make sure you entered it correctly and send the invitation out. They should be on the same menu as you so they can check any friend invites. Once they accept you, they’ll now be on your friend list.

You can then invite them to your current session and take on the various missions Extraction has to offer. When the host starts a mission, all other invited players (up to a maximum of 2) will seamlessly join the selected mission.

Upon extracting and seeing the end mission stats, there will be an option if you still want to proceed with the premade squad or to disband. The choice is yours.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.