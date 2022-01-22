How to Play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass for PC: Ubisoft Account Linking Guide

Linking your Ubisoft Account!

January 22nd, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Rainbow Six Extraction has officially launched and players have been making their way to the vast ecosystem of new experiences to uncover and Archaean hordes to slay. The ‘REACT’ team is now yours to play alongside and it’s time to make your mark on the latest Rainbow Six experience. Notably, players have been wanting to access the game through Xbox Game Pass and link their Ubisoft account, this guide article will take you through the process of how to play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass for PC and ultimately link your Ubisoft account.

How to Play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass for PC

In order to play the game on PC through Xbox Game Pass, firstly open up the ‘Xbox’ app on your PC. This should arrive pre-installed with your PC or Laptop and after significant updates. Once you open up the app, simply search for ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ and then when you open it up, you will be able to visit an official website to log into your Ubisoft account.

It should be noted that in order to play the game through Xbox Game Pass, you will need an activated Xbox Game Pass to utilise the benefits of the pass and play Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to Link Your Ubisoft Account With Your PC

After you have logged into the Ubisoft account as aforementioned, you will then have linked your Ubisoft Account (Ubisoft Connect account) to the game servers and you can begin to play Rainbow Six Extraction on PC through Xbox Game Pass. Now you can begin playing through everything that the game has to offer players!

Will you be playing through Rainbow Six Extraction this month?

Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.

