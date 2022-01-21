Rainbow Six Extraction Image Mode: Resolution vs. High Frame Rate Explained

Like many next-gen games, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction gives players the option to select an Image Mode when starting the game. This decision allows players to prioritize graphical fidelity or framerate, a choice that players on PS4 and Xbox One are not able to take advantage of. This is a next-gen only feature, so you can only use it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The two modes are fairly similar, especially when compared to other games that include a similar option, but there are still differences to note. Here’s everything you need to know about Resolution and High Frame Rate mode in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Resolution vs. High Frame Rate in Rainbow Six Extraction

The main difference between the two modes is the resolution the game runs at. Resolution mode will set the game’s resolution to a native 4K (2160p), but the framerate won’t be as stable as it would be on High Frame Rate mode. While it’s still somewhat smooth, the framerate can take a hit when multiple enemies are on screen. It’s still very much playable though, and you’ll get anywhere from 45-60 FPS most of the time.

On High Frame Rate mode, the game is set to 1080p resolution but basically guarantees a locked 60 FPS one hundred percent of the time. It doesn’t look as good as Resolution mode, but the performance benefit is huge if you care about framerate.

Which Image Mode Should You Choose?

If you only have a 1080p display, then you should absolutely go with High Frame Rate mode. The only reason you should choose Resolution if you don’t have a 4K display is if you care about supersampling, but that doesn’t make a huge difference and it’s especially not worth it when you consider the benefits of High Frame Rate mode.

That doesn’t mean Resolution mode is entirely out of the question, though, especially if you have a 4K display. If you care about graphical presentation and want the best picture quality, even if it comes with a slight performance hit, then you should choose Resolution mode. It guarantees a native 4K image, which looks incredibly sharp on a 4K display.

How to Change Image Mode

While Rainbow Six Extraction asks you to choose your preferred Image Mode when you first boot it up, you aren’t locked into one mode or the other. You can swap between the two modes at any time, even during gameplay, by finding the Video tab in the Settings menu. The option is right above the Brightness setting.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.