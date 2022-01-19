Rainbow Six Extraction: Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

We are getting closer and closer to the release date of Rainbow Six Extraction, a game that promises to take the series core experience to a whole new level, as players must now face the threat of a deadly mutating alien parasite. With that said, players can buy either the game’s standard version, for 39,99 USD or its deluxe version, for 49,99 USD, the latter which is set to feature some extra goodies for fans of the franchise. But, is the deluxe edition of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction truly worth it?

What Does the Deluxe Edition offer?

The deluxe edition of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction doesn’t offer any new weapons or game modes, but features, in addition to the main game, the Obscura, Noxious Touch, and React Strike cosmetic packs, set to give players new game sets and a boost in their overall XP gain. To recap, here’s what you will get if you decide to buy the deluxe edition of s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction:

The base game.

Obscura Pack.

Noxious Touch Pack.

React Strike Pack.

Is the Deluxe Edition of Rainbow Six Extraction Worth It?

Taking into account what we said above, as well as the price of both versions, the deluxe edition doesn’t offer players anything major game-wise, aside from 3 gear sets and a discrete XP boost, which will make their lives a little easier. With that said, unless you mind losing some cosmetics, as well as a boost in XP, you won’t be missing anything major by buying either the regular version or by just playing the title on Xbox Game Pass, as the title will be available through the service on day one.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on January 20, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of it here.