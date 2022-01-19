Rainbow Six Extraction Skins: How to Unlock Skins for Weapons and Operators

A feature that many players like to have in their games nowadays is customization. Whether you like them or not, they’re there for people who want to add some pizazz to their characters when playing. Here is how you can unlock skins in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to unlock skins in Rainbow Six Extraction

Cosmetics can be earned in-game by partaking in the missions, modes, and challenges. There is also plenty to unlock and choose from for each individual Operator. Some, obviously, will be specific to Operators too like the Noxious Touch Alibi skin or the Hive Mind skins for Lion and Ela.

You can check out all the skins available for each Operator, even if they are locked. There will be prerequisites listed on the right side of the screen that’ll tell you how to unlock that specific skin.

The ones with the lock symbol can be unlocked in-game. Those with the RC symbol on them are premium skins that can be bought in the Shop. These will have to be purchased with real money via microtransactions. RC stands for React Credits.

You’ll also be able to apply cosmetics to your weapons. These include skins that’ll add a color pattern or texture to your weapon and charms. The weapon skins will also be obtainable in a similar fashion by completing research tasks or by leveling up Development Milestones.

There are also different “rarity” tiers of cosmetics. They’ll go in this order:

White

Blue

Purple

Gold

Most white rarity cosmetics are just recolors and reskins of the base Operator’s outfits. Blue has more detail or different textures to them. Purple and Gold cosmetics will oftentimes change the overall look and model of the original character’s costume in some capacity.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.