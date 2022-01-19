Rainbow Six Extraction Skins: How to Unlock Skins for Weapons and Operators

A REACT agent always needs to accessorize.

January 19th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

R6-Extraction-Tachanka-Skin

A feature that many players like to have in their games nowadays is customization. Whether you like them or not, they’re there for people who want to add some pizazz to their characters when playing. Here is how you can unlock skins in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to unlock skins in Rainbow Six Extraction

Cosmetics can be earned in-game by partaking in the missions, modes, and challenges. There is also plenty to unlock and choose from for each individual Operator. Some, obviously, will be specific to Operators too like the Noxious Touch Alibi skin or the Hive Mind skins for Lion and Ela. 

You can check out all the skins available for each Operator, even if they are locked. There will be prerequisites listed on the right side of the screen that’ll tell you how to unlock that specific skin. 

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Weapon-Skin

The ones with the lock symbol can be unlocked in-game. Those with the RC symbol on them are premium skins that can be bought in the Shop. These will have to be purchased with real money via microtransactions. RC stands for React Credits.

You’ll also be able to apply cosmetics to your weapons. These include skins that’ll add a color pattern or texture to your weapon and charms. The weapon skins will also be obtainable in a similar fashion by completing research tasks or by leveling up Development Milestones.

There are also different “rarity” tiers of cosmetics. They’ll go in this order:

  • White
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Gold

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Tachanka-Skin

Most white rarity cosmetics are just recolors and reskins of the base Operator’s outfits. Blue has more detail or different textures to them. Purple and Gold cosmetics will oftentimes change the overall look and model of the original character’s costume in some capacity.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Rainbow Six Extraction Nest Takedown How to Perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction
Takedowns are such an important strategy to use when dealing with the Chimera Parasite in Extraction. It’s one thing to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction Trial How to Download Rainbow Six Extraction Trial: What is Included and How to Download
Test drive Extraction if you want to see how the game is for yourself.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction review Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Review
This really should have been a one-off expansion for Siege.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction How to Get Rid of Sprawl How to Get Rid of Sprawl in Rainbow Six Extraction
Get rid of that annoying goo all over the place.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy