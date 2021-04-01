Update 2.05 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds Streamer Mode to Siege along with a host of other bug fixes and minor adjustments. This update weighs in at 1.57 GB on PS4. The download size should be similar on all platforms, but next-gen consoles could have slightly larger install sizes. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.05.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.05 Patch Notes

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

PLAYER COMFORT Streamer Mode Streamer Mode preferences have been added to the Options menu. They allow streamers to hide the region and latency info on their screen from viewers and enable a hidden matchmaking delay to prevent queue sniping. Charms Loadout Menu The charms in the operator album and player loadout menus will now be sort by rarity and alphabetical order. This is a temporary fix while waiting for those sections to be properly revamped.



BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY FIXED – Title enters infinite loading after cinematic of situation Cold Zero if the game is still installing. FIXED – Players can fast peek around corners by leaning and knifing the air. FIXED – Bailiff 410 handgun awards Battle Pass progress to the “Close Quarters” shotgun challenge instead of the “Handgun Eliminations” challenge. FIXED – Vertical recoil stops/drop down sometimes when a player tries to compensate it. FIXED – Player can avoid Match Cancellation Penalty if their entire team is self-eliminated and the player reconnects during the end of round.

LEVEL DESIGN FIXED – Multiple misplaced assets, clipping, and collision issues on various maps. FIXED – Multiple exploitable gaps on various maps. FIXED – Various LOD issues on Border map. FIXED – Multiple texture issues on various maps. FIXED – Various lighting issues on Border map. FIXED – Various asset issues in Spectator mode. FIXED – Attacker drones spawn inside the AC unit box on the roof of EXT Pedestrian Customs.

OPERATORS FIXED – Montagne hip fire cone is too small after the shield is unextended. FIXED – Flores’ weapon clips through his Claymore if the player equips it after the detonation of the RCE-Ratero Charge. FIXED – RCE-Ratero Charge that is anchored to a wall will change its position if caught by a Pest that is also anchored to the wall. FIXED – Mira can deploy the Black Mirror over part of an indestructible wall in 1F Workshop on Border map. FIXED – Maestro’s Evil Eye camera is obstructed when the device is deployed on the floor. FIXED – Flores’ RCE-Ratero Charge HUD can be seen during end of round and MVP if activated just before the round ends. FIXED – The RCE-Ratero Charge HUD will appear red if one of Flores’ drones is destroyed at the same time that he deployed the RCE-Ratero Charge.

USER EXPERIENCE FIXED – Replay access is disabled after quitting a match replay. FIXED – The ticker overlaps with the loadout bar in the Caster HUD. FIXED – When the player enters Observation Tools and switches their stance, there are discrepancies in the first and third person views. FIXED – Missing the in-game notification that occurs when a player levels up a Ubisoft account. FIXED – Watch section does not refresh when player leaves a Squad. FIXED – Various UI and navigation issues throughout the game. FIXED – Various localization issues throughout the game. FIXED – Minor cosmetic and shop fixes. FIXED – Multiple VFX are pixelated with the latest NVIDIA Drivers 461.72. FIXED – Wrong description appears in the Premium Battle Pass purchase panel when the player has already reached Tier 98 or above.



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.