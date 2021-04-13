Update Y61.2 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update is available now for the PC version of Rainbow Six Siege and it’s known as patch Y61.2. For consoles, patches Y61.2 and Y61.3 will be out at a later date when it’s ready says Ubisoft.

The new PC update is 1.28 GB using Ubisoft Connect and 895 MB on Steam. The patch in question was released on April 13th, 2021.

You can read the full official patch notes for the game posted down below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Y61.2 Patch Notes (PC)

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED — Ping marker doesn’t appear if the player aims too close to the edge of an asset.

FIXED — Defenders can prevent a match cancellation by prematurely ending the round.

FIXED — Defenders are detected by Proximity Alarm if a Defender is eliminated while throwing one.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED — Multiple destruction, texture, and clipping issues on various maps.

FIXED — Various instances of Operators’ legs clipping through maps.

FIXED – Multiple exploitable gaps on various maps.

FIXED – Frost’s Welcome Mat is clipping through the two rugs at 1F Mudroom on Chalet map.

FIXED – Kapkan can deploy a trap inside the desk near 2F Break Room on Border map.

FIXED — Various LOS, navigation, and clipping issues on Outback map.

FIXED — Defenders get detected outside when standing in the doorway between 1F Lobby and 1F Courtyard on Coastline map.

OPERATORS

FIXED — Team kills from the RCE-Ratero Charge aren’t treated as an exemption and will activate RFF on Flores.

FIXED — The first-person animation when vaulting with a shield is different than the third-person animation.

FIXED — Aruni’s special melee attacks do not break the glass of some bookcases but will destroy objects behind them.

FIXED — If Flores’ RCE-Ratero Charge is deployed next to a drone and the player enters Observation Tools at the same time that the RCE-Ratero Charge explodes, the RCE and drone HUDs will stay on screen for a second.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED — Various UI and navigation issues throughout the game.

FIXED — Various localization issues throughout the game.

FIXED — Minor cosmetic and shop fixes.

FIXED — Various Audio and SFX issues throughout the game.

FIXED — Host cannot kick another player in a Custom Game.

For more on today’s PC patch, you can visit the official website. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.