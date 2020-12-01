The Y5S4 update for Rainbow Six Siege is finally here, bringing Operation Neon Dawn to the game and adding a brand new Operator and map rework alongside other changes. Aruni is the game’s newest defender, and Skyscraper has received a complete makeover that lets Operators rappel onto the roof and changes the layout of the map significantly. Several existing Operators have received balance adjustments as well, including Hibana, Jager, and more. Runouts have also been tweaked, and a few changes have been made to the defuser on top of that. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege Operation Neon Dawn.

Rainbow Six Siege Y5S4 Operation Neon Dawn Patch Notes

New Content

New Operator: Aruni Ability: Surya Gate Primary Weapons: P10 Roni/Mk 14 EBR Secondary Weapon: PRB92 Gadgets: Proximity Alarm/Barbed Wire 2 Armor/2 Speed

Map Rework: Skyscraper Skyscraper has been reworked to balance gameplay and enhance navigation. Players have a new angle of attack, as Operators can now rappel onto the roof. As well, Dragon is now an interior room, and provides a bridge between 2F House and 2F Restaurant. For balancing reasons, some entryways have been blocked and part of the balcony has been removed to prevent Attackers from camping outside. Despite these changes, the map’s identity and art style remains intact.



Operator Balancing Hibana You can now choose 2, 4, or 6 X-Kairos to shoot from the X-Kairos Launcher. A crosshair and red highlight are visible when ADSing. These visual guides will change according to the configuration selected.

Jager The ADS device has a cooldown of 10s after destroying a projectile. While in cooldown, the ADS will not interact with enemy projectiles. The ADS device now has an infinite number of charges up from the previous 2.

Echo Yokai Drone cloaking has been removed and is now always visible.

Ash The number of Breaching Rounds is increased to 3 up from the previous 2. Breaching Round damage is reduced to 50 HP down from the previous 90 HP. Stun Grenades are replaced with a Claymore.

Twitch Stun Grenades are replacing Breach Charges.

Wamai The number of Mag-Nets is reduced to 4 down from the previous 5.

Mag-Net explosion has been removed when the device auto-destroys.

Impact Grenades are replacing the Deployable Shield.

Dokkaebi Frag Grenades are replacing Stun Grenades.

Valkyrie Impact Grenades are replacing the Deployable Shield.



Game Balancing

Oustide Detection The outside detection timer is reduced from 2 seconds to 1 second for Operators. Timer has been replaced by a gauge in UI.



Player Comfort

Reconnect State Allows players to see when there is an ongoing match they can reconnect to, whether it was previously left intentionally or unintentionally. Intended to clearly indicate the action of reconnecting in Player HUB, Play Section, Multimodals, and Matchmaking Screen.

Faster Reinforcement Deploying a reinforcement is reduced from 5.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds. Continuation of the Preparation Phase improvements.

Caster HUD The number of players left in a game will always be displayed in the HUD. When the number of players changes, a new animation will occur.

Playlist Guides Update Receiving an update to unify criteria, add more useful information for players, and give an overall view of their main features. Players can easily know what each playlist has to offer and what’s the one that fits them better, from match duration to main rules and game modes. More specific competitive information is being added on the Ranked guide regarding MMR facts, squad restriction, how Bomb game mode and ban phase work, or what are the penalties involved when abandoning.



Game Health

Defuser Planting System Detection and behavior improvements have been made to the defuser when an Attacker is planting. Players are no longer able to plant defusers outside of bomb sites. A small “No Drop Zone” is now present around the bomb site and other rooms to avoid accidental defuser drops. Detection to validate defuser deployment is now both on player and defuser position. The defuser can now be planted directly below the operator, so planting is now possible when hugging a wall or prop.

Deployables and Stickiness Gadget deployment is now blocked if a player tries to deploy over an existing gadget. Projectiles can now stick to bullet proof gadgets.

3D Weapon Skins 3D Weapon Skins are gradually being added into the game. Skins are intended to improve the quality of content provided to players and provide further customization options.



Bug Fixes

FIXED – Player can lose control of their character at the end of a round.

FIXED – Deployable gadgets’ colliders don’t rotate with player perspective.

FIXED – Sticky gadgets are bouncing off of bulletproof gadgets.

FIXED – Various matchmaking capabilities when finding another match after a match cancellation and when a player Joins in Progress.

FIXED – Players are able to see the opposing team before joining the match.

FIXED – Various defuser planting and retrieval issues in specific areas on maps.

FIXED – LOS issues on Clubhouse map from 1F Garage to Eastern Sub-roof.

FIXED – Various lighting issues on maps.

FIXED – Various map asset destruction issues.

FIXED – Various audio issues on maps.

FIXED – All players in a game are experiencing FPS drops when a player spins in a specific location on some maps.

FIXED – Inconsistent vault prompts found on the Bank map outside the Stock Trading Room and Garage Roof windows.

FIXED – Gadget deployment issues found on Consulate and Coastline maps.

FIXED – Deployment issues with Zero’s piercing camera on 1F Main Lobby of Coastline Bar and 1F Compressor Room of Outback.

FIXED – Ability to use a shield to vault onto the counter in the Piano Room of the Chalet map.

FIXED – Teamkills with RFF disabled will take effect on the first map with RFF enabled.

FIXED – Maps votes are registering if players interact with player profiles through scoreboard when it is open as an overlay.

FIXED – Ace’s SELMA is affected by electricity when thrown in a hole covered by electricity. SELMA may fail to detonate a second time.

FIXED – Minor overlay animation issues for operators and their gadgets.

FIXED – Various minor animation and clipping issues when performing certain movements for various operators.

FIXED – Various clipping issues for operator weapons and gear.

FIXED – Various visual fixes and clipping issues for operators and their gadgets.

FIXED – Issues with animation and damage for Zero’s Piercing Cameras.

FIXED – Zero’s SC3000K tactical reload is not synced with the animation and sound. Damage done by the SC3000K is inaccurate.

FIXED – Zero’s OnSide drill cam deploy can be heard OffSide.

FIXED – The wrong crosshair is shown when equipping Zero’s Argus Launcher.

FIXED – Zero’s 5.7 USG has a barrel attachment menu present despite only having the silencer equipped by default.

FIXED – Oryx occasionally shows inconsistent behavior after dashing.

FIXED – Bloody vignette is missing after Oryx passes through a soft wall.

FIXED – The LV-Lance’s spike is passing through a deployable shield like it does for a soft wall.

FIXED – Various issues where it is possible to deploy operator gadgets over another operator gadget.

FIXED – Various functionality issues that occur when using Hibana’s X-Kairos.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai drone can become indestructible when attached to a ceiling.

FIXED – Yokai potentially loses SFX while attached if the game is left in the background using ALT-TAB on a PC.

FIXED – Several functionality issues with Montagne’s shield and guard breaking.

FIXED – Users who Join in Progress are unable to tag attackers through Valkyrie’s Blackeyes.

FIXED – It is possible to destroy an Evil Eye when it is placed on destructible surfaces.

FIXED – IQ is missing the Razor Halo scope available on their 552 Commando weapon.

FIXED – Various texture issues on weapons and attachments.

FIXED – Nitro Cell detonation can be slightly delayed until after death if killed while attempting to detonate.

FIXED – Proximity alarm will loop during the end of round replay if an attacker enters the room with the proxy at the last second of the round.

FIXED – Partially destroyed barricade obstructs the victory screen for most of the duration.

FIXED – Various Menu UI improvements and fixes.

FIXED – Various UI issues surrounding language on bans.

FIXED – Minor cosmetic and shop UI fixes.

FIXED – Various caster/spectator HUD improvements and updates.

FIXED – Minor translation and typo issues in text.

FIXED – Various cosmetic fixes to charms, uniforms, and headgears.

FIXED – Kill Feed shows a placeholder skull for some operators if they perform kills with their gadget.

FIXED – Various issues for players in voice chat.

FIXED – Currency Packs and Digital Content tabs cannot be accessed in the Store on PS4.

FIXED – Various key binding/control issues on PC and consoles.

FIXED – Previously equipped customization assets remain equipped in the save file even if the asset isn’t owned by the user.

FIXED – Ultrawide ratio (32:9) is no longer supported since the Y5S3 release.

FIXED – “Asset Protection,” “Improvise Defense,” and “No Intel” enter an infinite loading screen if they are started as soon as it is installed on the console.

