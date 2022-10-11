It’s hard to determine what is considered the rarest cars with the whole catalog of options that Playground Games gave us for their massive racing game Forza Horizon 5. That said, some cars are almost impossible to get your hands on unless you were at the right place at the right time or ended up acquiring the car with just pure luck. In this article, we will go over five cars players have been having trouble getting their hands on, but in no particular order.

What Are The Rarest Cars In Forza Horizon 5?

There is a massive list of cars that one would call rare in the open-world racing game. After further investigation and looking at the general population of the Forza garage inventory, we have determined that the top 5 rarest cars are those listed below. Hopefully, you will soon be able to snag one of these bad boys.

5. P50 Trident

This car was added to the game not too long ago, and players have had some trouble getting their hands on this rare vehicle. The original P50 was gifted to everyone around Christmas time, but the Trident made the P50 rarity go up tenfold. The easiest way to receive this car was through the Horizon festival playlist, but that time has come and gone. You can only purchase this car through the shop in-game, but that’s easier said than done, as it will cost you upwards of 10 million to 20 million credits at the auction house.

4. Wuling Sunshine S 2013

This car was also recently found through an auction house in Forza Horizon 5 with a maximum credit of 20 million. Mainly obtained through the Horizon festival playlist, this car has not been officially added to the main game making the price skyrocket. This car comes with some cool upgrades you can add onto it, making it much rarer to have, with that being a fact. Unless this becomes active in a future festival playlist or added to the shop indefinitely, it is almost impossible for players to get their hands on it. It is possible to get lucky during a wheel spin to acquire this car, but the chances of success are very slim.

3. Audi RS Avant

Another car that players have continued to have trouble getting their hands on. The same principle applies to this car as the others previously stated in this article. It was initially only added once during the Horizon festival playlist, and you had to be extra quick to snag it during that time frame. As you can probably guess, a rare car is going for a high dollar amount in the auction house, so if you are looking to snag one of these anytime soon, it would be wise to save as much money as possible.

2. Nissan GTR R35

This Nissan is probably the rarest on this list, considering it is barely even present in the auction house. Appearing in an update for a previous Horizon festival playlist, this car was gone as quickly as it was uploaded to the servers. Hands down the most exclusive car in the game, and if you ever did get a chance to add this car to your garage, you could easily flip it for 20 million credits in less than a minute.

1. Honda Civic Coupe

All the Honda Civics seem to be on the rarer side in Forza Horizon 5. Especially when it comes to the Coupe, only a few players got the chance to snag this for their garage. Only being available in the shop during the first week of release, only those who got the game right away or had premium access had an easy time purchasing this vehicle. The Civic Coupe is a car to keep an eye out for, as players can sell the car at the auction house for a whopping 20 million credits. There have been reports of players winning this car during a wheel spin, so don’t give up hope.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.