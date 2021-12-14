Update 3.417 has arrived for Forza Horizon 5, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. According to the Forza Horizon 5 developing team, this is going to be the last update players will get before 2022. The developing team is looking to spend some quality time with family and friends, as everyone should in this holiday season. Here’s everything new with Forza Horizon 5 update.

Forza Horizon 5 Update 3.417 Patch Notes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.417.812.0

2.417.812.0 Xbox Series: 3.417.812.0

3.417.812.0 PC: 3.417.812.0

3.417.812.0 Steam: 1.417.812.0

Game Stability

Various stability fixes

Server stability improvements

Multiplayer

Network improvements

Convoy matchmaking improvements

Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing

Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server

Saves

Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S

Other

Freeroam car traffic improvements

This update only brought some small fixes to the game. All these fixes are going to improve the player’s experience overall, from the networking issues being fixed to the stability improvements made to the game. The last update also implemented a lot of fixes and improvements to the game. Even though the game has not received any content additions in a while, it is good to see the developers enhancing the game for all players to enjoy.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Forza Horizon 5 website.