Forza Horizon 5 Update 3.417 Patch Notes

This Forza Horizon 5 update will only fix some small issues, so do not expect a major change this time.

December 14th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Forza-Horizon-5-update-3417

Update 3.417 has arrived for Forza Horizon 5, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. According to the Forza Horizon 5 developing team, this is going to be the last update players will get before 2022. The developing team is looking to spend some quality time with family and friends, as everyone should in this holiday season.  Here’s everything new with Forza Horizon 5 update.

Forza Horizon 5 Update 3.417 Patch Notes

Version Number:

  • Xbox One: 2.417.812.0
  • Xbox Series: 3.417.812.0
  • PC: 3.417.812.0
  • Steam: 1.417.812.0

Game Stability

  • Various stability fixes
  • Server stability improvements

Multiplayer

  • Network improvements
  • Convoy matchmaking improvements
  • Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing
  • Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server

Saves

  • Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S

Other

  • Freeroam car traffic improvements

This update only brought some small fixes to the game. All these fixes are going to improve the player’s experience overall, from the networking issues being fixed to the stability improvements made to the game. The last update also implemented a lot of fixes and improvements to the game. Even though the game has not received any content additions in a while, it is good to see the developers enhancing the game for all players to enjoy.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Forza Horizon 5 website.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Forza Horizon 5 Update Forza Horizon 5 Update 3.41 Patch Notes
Update 3.41 has arrived for Forza Horizon 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this...
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Forza Horizon 5 cover image. Best Reasonably Priced Cars in Forza Horizon 5
The best reasonably priced cars!
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Solar Panels Forza Horizon 5 Solar Panels Location: Shocking Challenge Guide
Here are all the Forza Horizon 5 Solar Panel locations.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Forza Horizon 5 cover image. Forza Horizon 5 Super Wheelspin Cars: What Cars Have Wheelspin Mastery Rewards?
Time to get the wheelspin mastery rewards!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy