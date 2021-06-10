Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Which Graphics Mode Should You Choose?

It’s no secret that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a good-looking game, but which graphics mode should you choose before starting your adventure? Like Insomniac’s other PlayStation 5 titles, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart features three unique graphics modes that change the resolution, framerate, and other graphical settings. You can’t go wrong with either one, but your setup may make one option better than the others. Here are all three graphics modes in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

What is the Best Graphics Mode for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

There are three graphics modes in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and each of them is listed below.

Fidelity – 4K resolution locked at 30 FPS. Features ray-tracing, enhanced lighting, additional VFX, and increased scene density.

– 4K resolution locked at 30 FPS. Features ray-tracing, enhanced lighting, additional VFX, and increased scene density. Performance – Dynamic 4K resolution locked at 60 FPS.

– Dynamic 4K resolution locked at 60 FPS. Performance RT – Dynamic 4K resolution locked at 60 FPS. The resolution is typically lower than normal Performance mode, but this mode features ray-tracing and adjusted lighting, VFX, and screen density.

Fidelity mode is the default setting, but it may not be the best setting for you. A native 4K image with enhanced lighting and effects allows Rift Apart to look as good as it can, and the result is truly stunning. This is one of the best-looking games ever made, and Fidelity mode is for the people who care about graphics about all else. If you’re a gameplay-first kind of person, then you should choose Performance mode. It still provides an incredibly sharp upscaled 4K image but doubles the framerate to a butter-smooth 60 FPS.

The odd one out here is Performance RT, which gives you a resolution that’s close to 1080p most of the time, but gives you 60 FPS and ray-tracing. If you don’t have a 4K TV, then you should pick this mode without a doubt. If you do have a 4K TV though, then the lowered resolution may be a bit too noticeable for some people. It’s a mixture of the other two options, giving you a taste of what both have to offer. I personally think Performance RT is the best mode to play this game on, but some people may want the higher resolution that comes with the other modes. As stated above, you can’t really go wrong with any of the modes. Rift Apart is beautiful on all three settings, so it really comes down to personal preference.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.