Update 1.08 has arrived for Ratchet & Clank, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of today’s patch is to give the game 60fps support while you’re playing the game on PS5 via backwards compatibility. Only 30fps support was used, so this new update gives the game a next-gen upgrade.

60fps usually makes the gameplay looks smoother and faster than before. 60fps has been pretty much used a lot for the PS5 generation. The PS5 also supports 4K graphics for most of its games too.

Insomniac Games posted about the update patch a few days ago. You can read their tweet below.

“Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31.”

You can also see the minor patch notes posted down below from the update history of the game.

Ratchet & Clank Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Enhanced performance for PlayStation®5 Console.

The game is out now and playable on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles. You can play the sequel called Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on June 11th, 2021. The aforementioned sequel is a PS5 exclusive game.