The January update has arrived for Ready or Not, bringing a ton of new content to the game. This is Ready or Not’s first major content update since the game was released in early access in December and there’s a lot of new stuff for players to look forward to. There are multiple new weapons, a wide array of AI and bug fixes, and new gameplay improvements like sight swapping with new optics and free look. There is also a new hesitation mechanic for suspects that will make encounters even tenser. Here’s everything new in the January update for Ready or Not.

Ready or Not January Update Patch Notes

General

New

Added 3 Test Maps: Valley, Fast Food and Penthouse (Heavily WIP!)

Working Mirrors

Vivox Integration

Updated

New Weapon Descriptions

Interaction ranges and icon sizes in Lobby

Fixed

Fixed a rare bug causing you to get stuck on the loading screen

Fixed rare bug where trap wires would look incorrect (when doors were fully opened)

Fixed broken lightmap UVs

Fixed team view cam sometimes going to pre-mission planning level (viewing SWAT truck)

Fixed Optiwand mesh not appearing in Team View Cam

Various bugs and crash fixes

Depreciated SWAT command decal markers and outlines

Gameplay

New

Sight swapping/toggling for new optics

Free Look (with option to activate through a hold or toggle). Also has a wider horizontal range of movement

Alarm traps

Improved

Better weapon offset for super wide monitors

Grenades now have a more centered throw trajectory

Improved melee system for players and AI

Improved melee hit detection

Updated

Reduced max Flashbangs and Stingers per player to 4

Start match time reduced to 10 seconds (previously 20 seconds)

Fixed

Fixed loadouts occasionally resetting

Fixed bug that could cause the arrest target to teleport

Graphics

New

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution graphics option

Options to disable world decals or modify their density and fade distance (significant performance improvement for some hardware)

Improved

More items now visible in mirror/team view

NVG visual overhaul

Several tweaks to reduce blinding the player

Re-enabled NVG spotlight with extremely low intensity to take care of fringe cases where there’s not enough light data

New LUTs for green and white phosphor options (coming soon)

Updated overlay material to show inner screen reflections/lighting

Tweaked exposure curve for better “auto-gating” in extreme light conditions

Fixed

Fixed some clipping issues at high FOV and low aspect ratio

Fixed clipping when player was in Low Ready but playing a blocking animation

Fixed crash on some GPUs running low settings on DX12

AI

General

Improved

Allow arrested AI to move

Increased AI step angle so they don’t get caught on small props, causing them to be stuck in place

Significantly improve AI enemy detection reaction time (SWAT especially)

Fleeing Improvements

No fleeing to outdoor areas

Reduced occurrences of AI running into you

Updated

Any AI can set off traps

Increased default number of Roamers to 3

Increased morale loss from SWAT bash/melee attacks

Tweaked Rules of Engagement

Fixed

Fixed roamers so they don’t try roam where they can’t go (e.g. through locked doors)

Fixed surrender exit bugs

Fixed bug with instant snap aiming

Fixed bug causing AI that are getting up to ‘pop’

Fixed AI being able to see through pixel perfect gaps in geometry

Fixed bug causing AI to be less aggressive than intended

SWAT

Improved

SWAT will fire back when sensing damage (fixes SWAT getting shot and not returning fire, also allows Suspects to fire back if they they take damage through walls/doors)

SWAT will abort arrest if target is not surrendered, or is already arrested

SWAT now use door interactions from the center (reduces issues in tight geometry spaces where the point on the navmesh will end up on the wrong side)

SWAT now checks if enemy is fake surrender/drawing/picking up a weapon for engagement checks (with a small buffer of time to simulate delay)

Improved SWAT navigation for all maps

Updated

Reduced time spent with weapon up on suspects so they can shoot quicker

Stack 1/1 on door if giving a single team command (red/blue)

Fixed

Fixed crash if you collect evidence while giving ‘Collect Evidence’ command to SWAT

Fixed several issues causing stalls when breaching and clearing

Fixed giving two commands in quick succession leading to SWAT not executing the first commands

Fixed issue where giving quick commands to different SWAT teams could have them execute on the wrong contextual data (e.g. previous door/location)

Fixed bug that could cause the navmesh to break after using ‘Shotgun and Clear’ on a door

Fixed SWAT executing ‘Breach and Clear’ command early.

Suspects

New

Hesitation Mechanic

Reaction animation to heard gunshots

Suspects investigate trap stimulus when trap goes off

Suspects lower weapons against walls and doors

Improved

Tweaked suspect accuracy for better engagements

Suspects are more likely to surrender if you yell at them before they’ve targeted anybody

Updated

First 3 bullets that a suspect fires have an accuracy penalty

Suspects in Hostage Rescue now execute hostages after spotting an enemy instead of when hearing aggressive noises.

Reduced shotgun fire rate to 1/sec (We will miss you, shotgun John Wick)

Beanbag shotgun removed from suspects on Hotel

Patrols can only end up inside (but can traverse outside)

Fixed

Fixed Suspects using trapped doors when they had been peeked open

Fixed Suspects spam firing

Fixed patrols sometimes not working

Civilians

Updated

Halved civilian morale

Settings

New

Use (Only) key bind

Added Toggle Secondary Sight key bind. Default is bound to P

Added Free Look Toggle and Hold key binds

Advanced mirror options (anti alias, decals and dynamic shadows. disabled by default)

Mouse inverted options for Optiwand

Fixed

Fixed Reload, Tactical Reload and Mag Check binds

HUD

New

Implemented crouch animation for ‘Paper Doll’ health indicator.

Updated

Changed heal prompt to ‘Press F to Stop Bleeding’

Fixed

Fixed NVG Paper Doll icon not being displayed sometimes

Performance

New

Added Performance Profiler (to capture and send performance issues to VOID)

Improved

Reduced VRAM usage by ~2GB

Loading screen improvements

Significantly improved Beanbag and Pepperball particle performance (especially when spammed in a small area)

Flashbang post process effect

Beanbag impact particle

Team View & Optiwand render performance

Significantly improved team view/optiwand memory usage (was using 16x more memory than needed)

Main Menu performance

Mirror performance

Rain particle FX performance

Potential stutter improvements

Performance on levels with many AI

Fixed

Fixed frosted glass (causing major performance hits)

Fixed stinger post process effects severely affecting game performance by ~50%

Fixed stuffer when team view/optiwand are active

Networking

New

Host Migration

Only attempt migration on Connection Lost or Connection Timeout

World state is saved from client perspective at the time of disconnect (getting you back into the game seamlessly)

Host admin game controls

Improved

Join random session within desired ping instead of always joining lowest ping (allows people with slightly higher ping to receive players / spreads players over more sessions)

Greatly optimized network performance

Updated

Allow joining of servers using Find Sessions running different mods if checksum is turned off(and server has checksum turned off), option available in settings.

Modded games can now always join any server that has checksum disabled regardless of their own checksum state (vanilla games will only join modded games if this is turned off)

Change session state in pre-login if server is full (may help with finding full servers)

Sync movement for physics props placed in the world

Stagger the initialization of the world over the full time to help reduce bandwidth load when starting a level

Fixed

Fixed ‘Time Until Bomb Explodes’ on Bomb Threat only showing for the host

Fixed occasionally not being able to join sessions

Fixed quit to main menu not going back to main menu if not a listen server

Fixed being kicked when restarting the mission

Potentially fixed some issues causing disconnections (and added further logging to determine any other causes)

Fixed other SWAT appearing in truck for clients

Fixed issue where light/laser could fall out of sync if used outside of network relevancy range

Weapons

New

R7 Launcher, a magazine-fed customizable pepperball gun.

MK.16, reliably accurate 5.56 assault rifle.

BCM MK1, weapon skeleton with new audio/model/mesh exclusive to Supporter edition owners. No statistical advantage over other 5.56 ARs currently in game.

SLR 47, modernized Eastern carbine boasting compactness and power.

Added ATACR and SDR optics to M4, SBR-300, SA58, BCM MK1, Mk. 16, SR16, and HK416

Updated

G19 Gen5, updated model/audio for the G19.

P92X, updated model/audio for the M9A1.

Reduced camera shake when shooting SA58

Significantly lowered UMP45 Recoil

Shortened the SBR-300’s barrel significantly

‘Thumb over bore’ combat grip now used for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16

New Stinger Grenade model.

New Flash Grenade model.

New CS Gas Grenade model.

Increased fire rate of AR-pattern weapons to be more realistic

SRS optic now uses risers for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16 (if you had the SRS equipped before this change, you may have to re-equip on the workbench)

Corrected laser rotation when right up against an object

Fixed

Fixed M4A1 socket for M600V

Fixed double sound playing for MPX, UMP45 and SBR-300

Fixed brake scaling for SR16

Fixed shotgun accuracy

Fixed P92X(M9) pistol using wrong inertia values

Fixed G19 backplate not moving with slide

Fixed G19 slide plate not actually disappearing when an optic is attached

Animation

Fixed lowered shield reloads with Python revolver

Fixed A-Pose when killing arrested AI

Fixed wrongly assigned animations for m45A1 speed reload

Fixed arrested death poses

Physics

Re-enabled physics prop interactions (Increased push force so you cannot get stuck on/behind them)

Fixed collision with thrown items (Chemlights and Grenades)

Scoring

Scores will no longer save if game is modded

Traps no longer impact scoring

UI

Removed loading screen percentage when going back to main menu (as it’s a blocking load)

Fixed mission select not working if two inputs were sent at the exact same time

Fixed ‘Finding Session’ text not showing on the menu

VO

New

TOC Voice

New set of generic female voice lines

Removed

Removed unused voice files

Removed legacy/placeholder voice lines

Updated

Only agender Judge lines play when ordering arrests

Updated female civilian voice lines

SFX

Footstep tweaks for 3P Civilians / Suspects

Bump sound size for pistol melee so it doesn’t pan as player moves

3P weapons slightly sidechain bullet impacts now

Lowered volume for certain sidearm melee foleys

Tweaks to certain 3P weapons for better parity

Slightly lower bullet crack chance, removed EQ

Added updated taser assets and updated taser shot / hum

Lower trap cut volume

Many tweaks to existing events across the board to minimize sound drop out

Updated Mk. 16 / SBR300 / SA58 / Stinger sound events

Disabled auto activation for many sound sources to prevent leaking

SWAT voice lines can be heard in headset at range

Music

New

‘Fast Food’ restaurant song(It’s a bop)

‘Penthouse’ music

Localization

Added Korean, French, German and Czech translations

Korean text now uses Numan font

Miscellaneous

Fixed spelling/grammar misteaks

Added Discord Supporter Code in settings (for Supporter server verification purposes)

Crash reporter now displays a simple error message (ie. Crash, GPUCrash, Assert) and the reason, if possible

Lobby

Shoothouse target mini-game (Shoothouse timer is now operational)

Coffee machine in Lobby (with speed buffs for certain drinks)

Updated Shoothouse trigger box range to get out of forced Low Ready at the first door

Wenderly Hills Hotel — ‘Checkin’ In’

New

Active Shooter Mode

Hostage Rescue Mode

Raid Mode

Hotel’s lobby and first floor areas now available for new modes

Added Chef models

213 Park Homes — ‘Twisted Nerve’

New

Raid Mode

Second house has been opened up.

Added destructible lights

TV now plays static sound(spooky)

Sewer area now plays dripping sounds(yucky)

Updated

Environmental Updates

Incapacitated Minor score penalty increased to -350 (previous penalty was erroneously -15)

Adjustments to Meth tunnel ambience

Tweaks to Meth audio

Additional sounds added to sewer

TV on floor in main house now plays sound

Chime sound added to main house side

Additional sounds added to spawn garage

Additional sounds added to street light near spawn

Rat / debris sounds now play around main house

Added volume to Meth front door so outdoor ambience plays in near it

Child’s radio on Meth now has event cone parameter so player can’t hear it behind wall

Female suspects on Meth now use female suspect lines

Fixed

Fixed popping of certain Meth sounds

Fixed some navs in meth

Fixed out of bounds areas

Collision fixes

Lighting fixes

Fixed some Meth spawns where AI wouldn’t be able to move

Fixed AI not being able to navigate the hole in the fence on Meth

Caesar’s Cars Dealership — ‘Buy Cheap, Buy Twice’

New

Bomb Threat Mode

Added rockin’ radio track courtesy of a legend

Updated

Max attenuation for barrel fire reduced

Increased distance of Dealer car passerby SFX

Slight volume tweaks to outside Dealer outside quake SFX

Minor Dealer artwork changes

4U Gas Station — ‘Thank You, Come Again’

Updated

Adjustments to certain Gas ambiences

Huge overhaul of ambience volumes to prevent leaking

Certain room tones changed for better parity

Certain spatial sounds moved

Flies now fly around poor Mudasir

Port Hoken — ‘Hide and Seek’

New

Bomb Threat Mode

Added creepy auction music to auction room

Added blocking volume to certain area so players can’t go for a swim

Updated

Tweaked Raid AI count

Fixed

Fixed drip sound from stopping and starting, remove second sound for better consistency with location

Ready or Not is available now on Steam.