Red Dead Online – Naturalist Guide: Mountain & Grassland Habitat Locations

The Mountain & Grasslands set is one of my personal favorites of the new Naturalist role. I spent a lot of time farming this specific set because most of the animals are easy to find and in close distance of one another. Keep in mind that if you’re having troubles locating any of these animals you can always respawn into a new lobby to reset the probability of finding an animal. So here’s a complete guide for the Mountain & Grassland animals set and where to find them.

The Rocky Mountain Bull Elk is native to Ambarino and New Hanover. Their herbivorous diet includes grasses, leaves, bark and plants. Els are easily startled, so it is advised to keep as much distance as possible whilst tracking. Like other large mammals, a good amount of sedative is needed to render them unconscious.

Found up near Little Creek River and in Cumberland Forest.

Rocky Mountain Cow Elk

The Rocky Mountain Cow Elk is native to Ambarino and northern New Hanover. Their herbivorous diet includes grasses, leaves, bark and plants. Elk are easily startled, so it is advised to keep as much distance as possible whilst tracking. Several shots of sedative will be needed to take down such a large animal.

Can also be found up near Little Creek River and in Cumberland Forest.

American Badger

The American Badger can be found across the more arid climates of America. It is a fossorial carnivore, preying on squirrels, moles, prairie dogs and voles. Badgers require very little sedative before falling unconscious.

Found by Riggs Station or Tall Trees. You can also find some around Donner Falls in Ambarino.

Gray Wolf

The Gray Wolf’s main habitat is in the Big Valley region and north Tall Trees. As carnivores their diet consists of deer and mountain goats, as well as smaller animals like birds, beavers, and fish. A substantial amount of sedative will put a wolf to sleep.

You can find them in packs around Tall Trees, Cumberland Forest, and the Grizzlies. I was only able to find them at night.

Timber Wolf

The Timber Wolf is native to the Cumberland Forest and the Grizzlies. Its carnivorous diet consists of elk, mice, rabbits, and squirrels. Be prepared to administer multiple shots of sedative.

Found in the same areas as the Gray Wolf. Can be a little more scarce than the Gray Wolf. Again, I found them only at night.

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Ram

The Rocky Mountain Bighorn Ram’s main habitat is the Grizzlies region. They are herbivores, mainly consuming grasses and sedges, but they will also eat woody plants in the winter. The easiest way to take down a ram of this size is by using a good amount of sedative.

Can be found in Cumberland Forest and Grizzlies East.

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep are native to the Grizzlies and Cumberland Forest. This herbivore mainly lives on grasses and sedges, as well as woody plants in the winter. Sheep require a reasonable amount of sedative before they can be sampled.

Also found in Cumberland Forest and the Grizzlies.

California Valley Coyote

The California Valley Coyote can be found across New Austin, West Elizabeth, Lemoyne and New hanover. Their diet is primarily carnivorous, consuming the meat of rodents as their main food source. A few shots of sedative are all a coyote needs.

You can stick to Cumberland Forest to minimize the distance you need to travel, or you can look around The Heartlands.

Whitetail Buck

The Whitetail Buck can be found in forested areas across the states. It is a herbivore, and consumes nuts, buds, twigs, and green plants. Keeping your distance when hunting deer can increase your chances of administering multiple shots of sedative.

Found at East Lemoyne, The Heartlands, or near Cumberland Forest.

Whitetail Deer

Whitetail Deer are found in a variety of habitats across the states, but are common to the forest of New Hanover. Lemoyne and West Elizabeth. Their herbivorous diet includes grasses, nuts, fungi, twigs, and fruit. Like all deer, several shots of sedative will be needed.

Can be found in the same habitats as the Whitetail Buck, but you can also look near Thieves landing, north east of Blue Water Marsh, or just west of Strawberry.

Wild Boars

Wild Boars can be found across the states of New Hanover, Lemoyne, and West Elizabeth. They are omnivores, preying on amphibians, reptiles, insects, worms, and smaller mammals. They also eat roots and fruit. Multiple shots of sedative are needed to bring down this animal.

Can be found near Thieves Landing, Blue Water Marsh, or near the surrounding areas of Strawberry.

American Bison

The American Bison is native to the plains of New Hanover and West Elizabeth. As a herbivore, it grazes on grains, hay and corn. Due to the size of an average bison, a large amount of sedative must be administered before a sample can be safely taken.

You can find them inbetween Heartland Oil Fields and Heartland Overflow, or travel down to the Great Plains near Blackwater.

American Pronghorn Buck

The American Pronghorn Buck is native to the wide open grasslands of New Hanover and West Elizabeth. As herbivores, their diet includes sagebrush, green shoots, grasses and forbs. Several shots of sedative are needed to take down this buck.

Found in the Great Plains, or The Heartlands.

American Pronghorn Doe

The American Pronghorn Doe is native to the wide open grasslands of New Hanover and West Elizabeth. As herbivores, their diet includes sagebrush, green shoots, grasses and forbs. Be ready to administer multiple shots of sedative.

Found near the same areas as American Pronghorn Buck.

Pro Tip

If you’re looking for the fastest way to level up, you’re gonna want to try and farm the max number of samples from each animal before you move onto the next one. Once you’ve captured the max number of samples for each of the animals, return to Harriet and turn them in one at a time to receive the corresponding stamp in your animal field guide book. After you have all the stamps in the farmland habitat set, turn them in for a quick 1000 XP points towards your Naturalist role. Repeat this same process again and again until you’ve turned in all your samples, and you’ll have earned 5000 XP points.