Red Dead Redemption 2 and in turn Red Dead Online may not have quite the legs that Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online have had, but the game still has a large following regardless. Last month saw an interesting announcement that Red Dead Online was going to be sold separately from the main game for only $5 for those just looking to play the online experience. This is what has had most of the updates over the last year or more and the latest brings some new bonuses and sales just in time for the new year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 New Year’s Update Patch Notes

This update is on the smaller side, as there’s not really anything in the way of new content. Instead, this week’s update offers you lots of bonuses to help you out, whether that’s getting extra XP or starting over with an honor reset. The full list of things includes can be found below or on the official Red Dead Redemption 2 website.

The arrival of the new year brings new starts and resolutions. To help celebrate, all Red Dead Online players will receive a Reward for a Free Honor Reset this week to wipe the slate clean, plus all players can take half off the cost of changing their character’s appearance.

All Barbers are offering free Haircuts through January 11th and local saloons are pouring free drinks, all week long. Bottoms up.

Determination is its own reward, for those pursuing the Naturalist and Collector Roles. This week, all Naturalist Sample Sales to Harriet Davenport will pay out an extra 50% RDO$, while Madam Nazar is paying out an extra 30% for all complete Collector’s Set Sales.

Help the vengeful widow Jessica LeClerk and her right-hand man Horley seek out frontier justice and earn Triple XP on all A Land of Opportunities missions, as well as Triple XP in all Free Roam Missions, until January 11th.

Discounts