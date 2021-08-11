Update 1.29 has arrived for Red Dead Redemption 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Rockstar has surprisingly released a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 today on August 11th, 2021. This is an unannounced patch, although the update should be rolling out to all platforms right now.

The last update to come to the game was patch 1.27 in July. This was a huge update for the online portion of the game because it added the then newly released Blood Money DLC. The DLC included lots of new missions and other additional content.

In terms of patch size, the PC version is 265 MB while on PS4 it’s 315 MB. For those playing the game on Xbox One, the update size is a colossal 2.9 GB for some reason.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.29 Patch Notes

While concise patch notes have not been posted yet, Rockstar did mention a new Call to Arms mode is being added to the game this week. You can read a small description of the new mode below as posted on the official website.

“In Call to Arms, you and your allies have been recruited to protect various locations from up to 10 waves of incoming enemies. Arrange and position yourselves around the map to help defend Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch from invasions.”

Another thing added to the game is The Cornwall Contract. Details of that are below as posted on the official website.

“The Cornwall Contract is a series of Crimes targeting the notorious magnate, tasking you with causing a distraction in order to infiltrate the heart of Cornwall Kerosene & Tar in the Heartlands to procure Capitale notes on behalf of Guido Martelli.”

The Red Dead Online News Twitter page also posted something about the new update while playing the game on PS5. They said: “After installing on PS5, upon my first launch of the game, I was able to get right into camp without experiencing the 50% load bug.”

Lastly, the PS4’s update history from OrbisPatches.com says “Update 01.29 – General stability fixes and improvements.”. That was all of the notes about it.

If there are more accurate patch notes released, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2021