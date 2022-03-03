Red Wolf of Radagon Boss Guide: How to Beat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring

In true Elden Ring fashion, during their journey throughout the Raya Lucaria Academy, players will come face to face with one of its bosses, the Red Wolf of Radagon, a boss sure to offer a fair challenge thanks to its moveset, which mixes both high damaging and ferocious physical attacks, with sorceries, capable of dealing a lot of damage even when blocked. With that said, and to make sure that you can beat the boss and continue to explore the academy, here’s how to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring.

How to Beat the Red Wolf of Radagon Boss in Elden Ring

Before attempting to face the Red Wolf of Radagon, we recommend that you both equip the Lone Wolf Ashes summon and craft and consume one Spellproof Dried Liver and one Fireproof Dried Liver, which will boost your character’s resistance against both pure magic and fire attacks. Once you enter the boss area, we advise you to first summon the wolves, as they will both keep the boss occupied, take its attention off you, and deal damage. After summoning, we advise you to stay mobile. It’s important to point out that the boss will keep jumping to the edges of the area, creating some distance. To beat it, focus on both avoiding his projectiles and the edges of the area. It’s also vital that you make sure to only attack in the pauses between his strikes, during his animations, or when the boss backs away. If you are using a ranged build, we advise you to create distance, avoid the projectiles, and only focus on attacking when the boss begins to use its fire sweep attacks. For melee-focused builds, we advise you to only attack after the boss closes the distance.

After beating the boss, you will receive a Memory Stone, an item that will increase your available memory slots, and 14.000 Runes.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2022