Remnant: From the Ashes – How to Start Subject 2923 Campaign, How to Unlock New Story

The Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923 campaign has caused a bit of chaos since it launched. It is the latest and last major DLC released for Gunfire Game’s excellent “shooty-souls”, and there’s been some confusion as to how it’s accessed. This guide should help players eager to end the Root threat once and for all.

Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923 campaign is accessed via the World Stone in Ward 13.

The World Stone is your go-to rock whenever you want to start up a new campaign, Adventure Mode save, or Survival Mode run, and Subject 2923 is no different. The confusion seems to stem from where the new campaign is buried, with some thinking it’s attached to the existing campaign from Remnant: From the Ashes’s base game.

You have to re-roll your campaign if you plan on playing the story for the new DLC. Once you’ve opted to do so you’ll find the Subject 2923 campaign next to the original – it is an entirely separate story, and you technically don’t have to play the original if you haven’t already. Adventure Mode runs are still divorced from story saves, so you can roll a seed for Subject 2923’s Reisum without playing the campaign beforehand, if you so desire. If you want to see Reisum in Survival Mode, well, you’re going to have to hope the game generates it for you during your run (and you’ll need the Swamps of Corsus DLC to access Survival Mode in the first place).

