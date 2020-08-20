Remnant: From the Ashes – Is There a Bundle for Subject 2923 and Swamps of Corsus

Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923 is the last major DLC to launch for the excellent third-person shooter take on the Souls formula, and some have wondered if they can pick it up in a bundle with the previous DLC, Swamps of Corsus. Well, I have . . . uh, news for you! Not good news necessarily, but you can technically buy the two in a bundle. Technically.

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition bundles the two DLCs with the base game.

As confirmed on Reddit by publisher Perfect World Entertainment themselves, the only way to purchase both Subject 2923 and Swamps of Corsus in one bundle is via the new Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition. It’s $10 more than the base game (it’s still for sale), which is normally $40. That means Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition is cheaper than buying the base game and the two DLCs separately, because they both go for $10 each. But, if you already own the game and want to grab both DLCs in one package you’re outta luck: there isn’t a bundle for just the two of them.

That said, if you’re a new player you are better off grabbing Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition. Not only do you get the full experience (Survival Mode from Swamps of Corsus is damn near essential), it’s currently on sale for roughly $40 on Steam till September 3’rd. The base game is what’s driving the lower price at the moment, which is itself on sale for $23.99. You could grab the original release for cheap, sure, but I’d argue both Subject 2923 and Swamps of Corsus are worth the upgrade to the Complete Edition. The game is on a similar sale over on the Microsoft Store with an Xbox Live Gold subscription, but that offer will expire August 25th. Sony fans and those who grabbed it for free on Epic have no sale to take advantage of and will have to fork over $50 for the Complete Edition.

Be sure to check out our written and video review for Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923. Otherwise, stay locked in here at Attack of the Fanboy for future news, reviews, and guides.

- This article was updated on:August 20th, 2020