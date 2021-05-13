Update 1.23 has arrived for Remnant from the Ashes, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The next-gen upgrade is finally live, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can now finally experience the grim world of this apocalyptic title in glorious 4k resolution with 30 FPS, and 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. With two additional expansions that were released for the game a while ago, Remnant From the Ashes has a ton of content for you to pass through, and its fast paced action is now further enhanced with this boost. The update 1.23 file may be a little large, with more than 10 GB to download for consoles, but it is well worth it.

Remnant From the Ashes Update 1.23 Patch Notes

No patch notes list is presented for this update, as the team mentioned it is purely everything needed for the next-gen upgrade to be installed and perform smoothly in both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Here is the official announcement from the Remnant from the Ashes official website:

“Survive the post-apocalyptic universe at 4K resolution at 30fps on the PS5™ and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on both the PS5™ and Xbox Series X/S!

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.

In the Swamps of Corsus DLC, delve deeper into the story of the Iskal Cult on the marsh world Corsus, and take on the intense challenge of the rogue-like Survival Mode – start with a pistol and scrap, and see how long you can survive in a single playthrough against enemies and bosses that grow stronger

In the Subject 2923 DLC, pick-up where the Remnant: From the Ashes story left off, in a brand-new campaign where you will traverse unfamiliar zones, meet unexpected allies, and conquer new threats as you seek to put an end to the Root once and for all.

Available NOW on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox App for Windows 10, Sony PlayStation®4, Sony PlayStation®5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.”

If there is any update in regards to this patch, shared to everyone, we will inform accordingly.

