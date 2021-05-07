Resident Evil Village: How to Solve the Hall of Ablution Statues Puzzle

Resident Evil Village is an interesting game and one of the first puzzles involves statues. Here is how you can solve that puzzle.

One of the first early puzzles you need to do in Resident Evil Village is placing four statues in a room facing the right way. The only clue you have is at the top of the room. When you read it, it says: “Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their changes to give their lord their bounty sown, so that soon the wine may flow”.

The clue in italics gives you a hint on where to place them. You can see the steps on how to solve this puzzle below.

How to Solve Hall of Ablution Statues Puzzle

To position the statues, you need to do behind them and use the Left Stick and X to rotate where they need to be looking at.

To place the statues in the right place, you will want to position the three poor men facing South of the room looking at the man on the horse.

As for the man on the horse, you will want to make him facing East looking at the woman with the wine bottle.

For the wine bottle lady, she should be facing North of the room looking directly at the Lady Dimitrescu statue.

Lastly, Lady Dimitrescu should be facing South looking directly at the woman with the wine bottle.

If done correctly, the door at the bottom of the floor will start opening up. After that, you can continue on your journey to save Ethan’s daughter!

Resident Evil Village is out on May 7th, 2021. The game will be available to play for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One.