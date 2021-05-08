Resident Evil Village – How To Transfer Saves From PS4 to PS5

The transition between console generations is always an interesting one, though this one has been pretty seamless overall thanks to the fact that both PlayStation and Xbox platforms are backwards compatible with the last generation. On top of that, there are numerous games that have versions for both generations that players can play depending on the platform they have. Some of these you will have to purchase separately, while others come with both versions included, such as the release of Resident Evil Village. This new release is available for both PS5 and PS4 on top of a number of consoles, which makes cross save all the more important and this guide will tell you just how to transfer your save from PS4 to PS5 with Resident Evil Village.

How To Transfer Save From PS4 to PS5

Xbox makes things very easy with Smart Delivery and its cloud saves, but PlayStation never makes things too easy when it comes to that. Rather than the saves carrying over regardless of the platform you are playing on, you will have to manually import our save on PS5.

For those that have played Resident Evil Village on PS4 already and were finally able to score a PS5 after starting and want to transfer your save over rather than starting fresh, you won’t have to do too much thankfully.

To start, you obviously need to have your game saved on the PS4 version with your PSN name. After you have the save you want to transfer, go to the title screen of the game on PS4 and select Options. Go down to Upload Saved Data and this will upload it to the servers. Now it’s time to switch over to the PS5 version of Resident Evil Village.

Once you get to the title screen in the game on PS5, you will need to scroll down to Options and select it as on PS4. Then scroll down on this new screen to the Download Saved Data option and choose it. Doing this will connect to the network and download your existing saves from PS4 and bring them into the game for you to use on PS5. If you cannot find your save, you will have to go back to the PS4 and make sure they are uploaded correctly and try again.

Resident Evil Village is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re having any trouble in the game, make sure to check out the rest of our guides for Resident Evil Village.