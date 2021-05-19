Update 1.002.000 has arrived for Resident Evil Village, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

As far as we can tell, only the PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil Village got an update on May 19th, 2021. We checked the PS4 version of the game and update 1.02 is not out yet. It does not look like the PC and Xbox versions have a new patch either.

As for today’s patch, it’s to rectify an issue with people uploading their saves to RE.NET. This update should now make it easier for you to do so. You can read the full patch notes from Capcom posted down below.

Resident Evil Village Update 1.002.000 Patch Notes (PS5)

“We are pleased to announce that we have started to distribute a patch for Resident Evil Village for PlayStation®5 to fix the issue that some players’ uploading data is not reflected on Resident Evil.net.

* This patch is for RE NET users who are playing Resident Evil Village for PlayStation®5 (excluding the North American version).

* This patch will be applied automatically when you start Resident Evil Village online.

(After applying the patch, the game version will be 1.002.000, which can be checked by selecting “Resident Evil Village” on the PlayStation®5 home screen and pressing the option button.)

After applying this patch, the data will be reflected by sending the data to RE NET.

For more information about the timing of data uploading, please refer to FAQ.”

For more on this new update, you can visit the Capcom support website. Resident Evil Village is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.