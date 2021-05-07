Resident Evil Village: Where to Find All 5 Bells Puzzle in the Atlier Room

When you reach the Atlier room in the Castle in Resident Evil Village, you’ll see a lovely painting of Lady Dimitrescu. In order to continue your journey in the game, you’ll have to find a way to open the painting as there is a secret passage behind it.

The only clue you have is to ring 5 bells in this chamber. It’s worth mentioning that all 5 bells that you need to ring are all in the same room as the painting itself. Don’t make the same mistake I did and walk away from the room to find the bells elsewhere!

What you need to do is find the bells and shoot at all of them. You can see below the five locations you need to find to ring all the bells.

How to Find All the Bells

The first bell is quite easy as it’s the one pictured here. It should be visible next to the table on the left side of the room. Shoot it down and there’s four more to go.

The second bell is located in the right side of the room. It’s a very small bell at the top of a tall cabinet. You will need to aim carefully in order to shoot it.

The third bell is located in the left side of the room behind the mechanisms and gears. There should be a gap in the wall that allows you to shoot it. It’s a moving target so you need to be quick to shoot it.

The fourth bell is located at the top of the room above the chandelier. You’ll need to head upstairs in order to see it.

In the same place upstairs, you want to peek out the far window in order to see the fifth and final bell. This bell took me the longest to find, but you should see it out the window!

Anyway, we hope this guide allows you to find all the bells in the Atlier room. Resident Evil Village is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.