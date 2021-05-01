Returnal: How to Get Into the House

The House is one of the most mysterious parts of Returnal, but it’s locked when you first come across it in the Overgrown Ruins biome. You stumble across the house very early in Returnal, but you won’t be able to get inside until you make a decent amount of progress through the game. It’s well worth the wait though, because Returnal’s story really picks up once you find a way inside. The house gives you a break from the game’s hectic action and gives you an opportunity to get to know Selene better. Here’s how to get inside the 20th century house in Returnal.

How to Get Inside the House in Returnal

To get into the house, you need to find the House Key. You won’t be able to find it until you defeat the first boss, Phrike, and reach the Crimson Wastes biome. After reaching the second biome, the House Key will appear on your next run.

More specifically, the House Key will be hidden near the house the next time it appears. The next time you see the house, examine the surrounding area to find the key. It’ll be on the ground marked with a glowing blue light, just like most other items in the game. Once you have the key, you can make your way to the front door and enter the house.

Thankfully, the key is a permanent item so you do not lose it when you die. After obtaining the House Key, you’ll have permanent access to the house any time you come across it. There are many mysteries to unravel while playing Returnal, and the house is at the center of the story. Make sure to enter it whenever it appears and take a look inside to see if there’s a new cutscene or some new dialogue.

Returnal is available now on PlayStation 5.