Returnal: How to Save Your Game

Returnal is out now exclusively for the PS5 console, but it’s no ordinary looking third-person shooter. One of the things you have to know about the game is that it’s a rogue-like.

What this means is that when you die, you are put back at the very beginning of the game. There are no save points or bonfires in this game that allows you to save your game.

Another thing you have to know about Returnal is that turning off your PS5 console also takes you back to Selene’s ship called the Helios. You are probably wondering how to save your progress at this point.

Saving in Returnal

The only way the game saves progress is through its autosave feature. If you get an upgrade skill like the laser sword, you will keep that item forever. Another thing you don’t have to do is fight bosses all over again. Once you defeat a boss, you can choose not to fight them all over again.

However, not everything autosaves in this game. If you get a new weapon like a shotgun or assault rifle, you will have to find them all over again if you die.

The best thing to do if you want to take a break is by putting your PS5 console into Rest Mode and pausing the game. Rest Mode allows you to pick up where you left off without needing to go back to the beginning all over again.

This game is a tough challenge, so you will need a lot of skill and patience to overcome it. Returnal is out now and it’s a PS5 exclusive title.