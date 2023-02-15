Returnal PC Requirements: Can You Run it?

Are you wondering what the PC requirements for Returnal are and if your computer can run it? Returnal PC is a stunning game, but even the minimum requirements to run it are more intense than the highest requirements of most triple AAA games. Returnal can also run at 4K with Ray Tracing making the game extremely beautiful, but only top-of-the-line gaming rigs will meet the requirements to achieve this gorgeous experience. So then, will your PC pass the test and be able to run Returnal, and at what level can it do so? Here are the Returnal PC requirements to see if and how well your computer can run it.

Can Your PC Handle Returnal?

The table below beaks down the five levels that Returnal can run at based on the in-game graphics setting. Use this table to determine what you can run.

Minimum Medium Recommended Epic Ray Tracing* Average Performance: 720p @ 60 FPS Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPGS Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Setting: Low Graphic Setting: Medium Graphic Setting: High Graphic Setting: Epic Graphic Setting: Epic GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB) GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) CPU: Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz) CPU: Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) RAM: 16 GB DDR4 RAM: 16 GB DDR4 RAM: 16 GB DDR4 RAM: 32 GB DDR4 RAM: 32 GB DDR4 OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSDD recommended) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSDD recommended) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSDD recommended) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSDD recommended) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSDD recommended)

*Note: Sony recommends using performance-enhancing upscaling like NVIDIA DLSS when using ray-traced reflections and raytraced shadows.

Returnal PC will release for PC via Steam and Epic Games on February 15, 2023.