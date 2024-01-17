Reverse 1999 Incredible Unicorn Guide: What Hangs High Above the Hall of Sotheby’s Mansion?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the many Extra Trials Reverse 1999 players can find within the game’s main story acts, the Incredible Unicorn seems to be one of the trickest, mainly because you will only be able to find its answer after reaching the game’s second act.

But that does not mean you cannot answer the question correctly before reaching that point. Here’s how to answer the Incredible Unicorn question and get your reward in Reverse: 1999.

Reverse 1999 Incredible Unicorn Answer

As revealed by Sotheby after she, Sonetto, Mr. Apple, and Marian arrive at her mansion during Antidote —the fourth stage part of the game’s second main story act, Tender is the Night— the answer to the Incredible Unicorn question in Reverse 1999 is Quiet Revenheart. After correctly answering the question, you will immediately receive 20 Clear Drops.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Sonetto Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

If you are like me and missed the moment the answer was given when completing the stage for the first time, you can rewatch it by heading to Atlas, selecting Story Review, and then selecting the chapter and then the stage among the ones you completed.

Apart from Incredible Unicorn, you can find another three Extra Trial questions in the first act of Reverse: 1999. They can be found by heading to stages 1-10, 1-12, and 1-15 and will reward you with a cumulative total of 60 Clear Drops. You can check out the answers to all of them in our Reverse 1999 Chapter 1 Answers guide.

If you only needed to answer the Incredible Unicorn question to clear all of the extra trials part of the game’s first act, then I recommend that you check out how to answer all of the questions part of the game’s second act.

This article was written while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2024