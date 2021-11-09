Riders Republic Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Bunny Pack reactivated and platform specific fixes.

November 9th, 2021 by C.J. Keller

Update 1.03 has arrived for Riders Republic and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latet patch.  Update 1.03 arrives with fixes for two big problems that have been hindering play on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.  This update also re-activates an item pack that was deactivated because it was causing issues at launch.  Riders Republic didn’t have the smoothest launch, but the problems do seem to be getting ironed out by the developers of this new IP from Ubisoft.

Below you will find everything new with the Riders Republic Update 1.03.

Riders Republic Update 1.03 Patch Notes (November 9th)

Bunny Pack Reactivation – 4pm CET / 7AM PT   (November 9th)

[CRASHES] Fixed an issue with frequent crashes after stuttering on Xbox Series X – texture optimization for all outfits.
[CRASHES] Fixed an issue with potential crashes on PlayStation 4/5 due to Friends presence.

While this latest patch for Riders Republic seems to be limited in terms of what it’s covering, the frequent crashes and stuttering on the Xbox Series X has been one of the biggest complaints since launch on the platform.  Not quite as prevalent but equally important is fixed for the friends list crash in Riders Republic.

For more details on Riders Republic updates and patch notes head to the game’s official forum.  Riders Republic is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

