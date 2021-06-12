Roblox Boombox Music Codes: TikTok Songs, Rap, Pop Music and More

Using a special item called the Boombox, you can play music for other players to hear in Roblox, but you’ll need music codes to play songs. There’s a music code for just about any song you can imagine, so you can play your favorite TikTok songs and more in a Roblox game that everyone will be able to hear. Finding codes can be a bit of a hassle, so we’ve put together a list of the best Roblox music codes out there.

How to Use Roblox Music Codes

To use Roblox music codes, you need an in-game item called the Boombox. You use one by purchasing a game pass for certain games. Some games even have the Boombox available for free, although these games might be hard to find. Once you have a Boombox, equip it and input a music code to start playing songs that everyone will be able to hear, including other players.

Best Roblox Music Codes

Song Name Artist Code Old Town Road Lis Nas X 2924787912 Havana Camila Cabello 2802332316 Moonlight XXXTentacion 1678047143 Thunder Imagine Dragons 2653366831 Sunflower Post Malone ft. Swae Lee 3183066364 Righteous Juice WRLD 4588756335 SOS Avicii 3060382290 We Are the Champions Queen 151588995 Passionfruit Drake 743024101 Panini Lil Nas X 3340674075 Bad Guy Billie Eilish 3035657191 Blinding Lights The Weeknd 4476432839 Alone Marshmello 413514503 Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 3956963046 Payphone Maroon 5 746443550 Without Me Halsey ft. Juice WRLD 2947432920 Tear in My Heart Twenty One Pilots 2574287440 Yummy Justin Bieber 4591688095 Better Now Post Malone 2916513007 You Need to Calm Down Taylor Swift 3332625913 Godzilla Eminem ft. Juice WRLD 5010496404

Roblox TikTok Music Codes

Song Name Artist Code Out West Jackboys ft. Young Thug 4678830018 Say So Doja Cat 4675621837 Toosie Slide Drake 4924408580 Astronomia (Coffin Dance) Vicetone & Tony Igy 4951534350 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 4410003988 Lottery (Renegade) K Camp 4578393675 Yellow Hearts Ant Saunders 4326384848 Break My Mind Dagames 566603081 Holy Moly Donut Shop Blueface 462590705 Bussdown Blueface ft. Offset 4003368984 Sugar Brockhampton 4606282805 My Oh My Camila Cabello 4513920578 Chanel Frank Ocean 1408132055 U Got That Halogen 2836916383 Savage Love Jason Derulo 5043596438 Futsal Shuffle 2020 Lil Uzi Vert 4508702647 Break My Stride Matthew Wilder 4526214026 The Box Roddy Rich 4521908173 OK Boomer Peter Kiki & Jedwill 4492250856 Savage Megan Thee Stallion 4975879577 Freak Sub Urban 4790818164

