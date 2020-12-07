Game Guides

Roblox Boombox Music Codes: TikTok Songs, Rap, and More (December 2020)

Play popular songs with these Roblox music codes.

December 7th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Using a special item called the Boombox, you can play music for other players to hear in Roblox, but you’ll need music codes to play songs. There’s a music code for just about any song you can imagine, so you can play your favorite TikTok songs and more in a Roblox game that everyone will be able to hear. Finding codes can be a bit of a hassle, so we’ve put together a list of the best Roblox music codes out there.

How to Use Roblox Music Codes

To use Roblox music codes, you need an in-game item called the Boombox. You one by purchasing a game pass for certain games. Some games even have the Boombox available for free, although these games might be hard to find. Once you have a Boombox, equip it and input a music code to start playing songs that everyone will be able to hear, including other players.

Best Roblox Music Codes

Song Name Artist Code
Old Town Road Lis Nas X 2924787912
Havana Camila Cabello 2802332316
Moonlight XXXTentacion 1678047143
Thunder Imagine Dragons 2653366831
Sunflower Post Malone ft. Swae Lee 3183066364
Righteous Juice WRLD 4588756335
SOS Avicii 3060382290
We Are the Champions Queen 151588995
Passionfruit Drake 743024101
Panini Lil Nas X 3340674075
Bad Guy Billie Eilish 3035657191
Blinding Lights The Weeknd 4476432839
Alone Marshmello 413514503
Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 3956963046
Payphone Maroon 5 746443550
Without Me Halsey ft. Juice WRLD 2947432920
Tear in My Heart Twenty One Pilots 2574287440
Yummy Justin Bieber 4591688095
Better Now Post Malone 2916513007
You Need to Calm Down Taylor Swift 3332625913
Godzilla Eminem ft. Juice WRLD 5010496404

Roblox TikTok Music Codes

Song Name Artist Code
Out West Jackboys ft. Young Thug 4678830018
Say So Doja Cat 4675621837
Toosie Slide Drake 4924408580
Astronomia (Coffin Dance) Vicetone & Tony Igy 4951534350
Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 4410003988
Lottery (Renegade) K Camp 4578393675
Yellow Hearts Ant Saunders 4326384848
Break My Mind Dagames 566603081
Holy Moly Donut Shop Blueface 462590705
Bussdown Blueface ft. Offset 4003368984
Sugar Brockhampton 4606282805
My Oh My Camila Cabello 4513920578
Chanel Frank Ocean 1408132055
U Got That Halogen 2836916383
Savage Love Jason Derulo 5043596438
Futsal Shuffle 2020 Lil Uzi Vert 4508702647
Break My Stride Matthew Wilder 4526214026
The Box Roddy Rich 4521908173
OK Boomer Peter Kiki & Jedwill 4492250856
Savage Megan Thee Stallion 4975879577
Freak Sub Urban 4790818164

Roblox is available now for PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes list to get tons of free clothes and items.

