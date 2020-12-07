Roblox Boombox Music Codes: TikTok Songs, Rap, and More (December 2020)

Using a special item called the Boombox, you can play music for other players to hear in Roblox, but you’ll need music codes to play songs. There’s a music code for just about any song you can imagine, so you can play your favorite TikTok songs and more in a Roblox game that everyone will be able to hear. Finding codes can be a bit of a hassle, so we’ve put together a list of the best Roblox music codes out there.
How to Use Roblox Music Codes
To use Roblox music codes, you need an in-game item called the Boombox. You one by purchasing a game pass for certain games. Some games even have the Boombox available for free, although these games might be hard to find. Once you have a Boombox, equip it and input a music code to start playing songs that everyone will be able to hear, including other players.
Best Roblox Music Codes
|Song Name
|Artist
|Code
|Old Town Road
|Lis Nas X
|2924787912
|Havana
|Camila Cabello
|2802332316
|Moonlight
|XXXTentacion
|1678047143
|Thunder
|Imagine Dragons
|2653366831
|Sunflower
|Post Malone ft. Swae Lee
|3183066364
|Righteous
|Juice WRLD
|4588756335
|SOS
|Avicii
|3060382290
|We Are the Champions
|Queen
|151588995
|Passionfruit
|Drake
|743024101
|Panini
|Lil Nas X
|3340674075
|Bad Guy
|Billie Eilish
|3035657191
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|4476432839
|Alone
|Marshmello
|413514503
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|3956963046
|Payphone
|Maroon 5
|746443550
|Without Me
|Halsey ft. Juice WRLD
|2947432920
|Tear in My Heart
|Twenty One Pilots
|2574287440
|Yummy
|Justin Bieber
|4591688095
|Better Now
|Post Malone
|2916513007
|You Need to Calm Down
|Taylor Swift
|3332625913
|Godzilla
|Eminem ft. Juice WRLD
|5010496404
Roblox TikTok Music Codes
|Song Name
|Artist
|Code
|Out West
|Jackboys ft. Young Thug
|4678830018
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|4675621837
|Toosie Slide
|Drake
|4924408580
|Astronomia (Coffin Dance)
|Vicetone & Tony Igy
|4951534350
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|4410003988
|Lottery (Renegade)
|K Camp
|4578393675
|Yellow Hearts
|Ant Saunders
|4326384848
|Break My Mind
|Dagames
|566603081
|Holy Moly Donut Shop
|Blueface
|462590705
|Bussdown
|Blueface ft. Offset
|4003368984
|Sugar
|Brockhampton
|4606282805
|My Oh My
|Camila Cabello
|4513920578
|Chanel
|Frank Ocean
|1408132055
|U Got That
|Halogen
|2836916383
|Savage Love
|Jason Derulo
|5043596438
|Futsal Shuffle 2020
|Lil Uzi Vert
|4508702647
|Break My Stride
|Matthew Wilder
|4526214026
|The Box
|Roddy Rich
|4521908173
|OK Boomer
|Peter Kiki & Jedwill
|4492250856
|Savage
|Megan Thee Stallion
|4975879577
|Freak
|Sub Urban
|4790818164
Roblox is available now for PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes list to get tons of free clothes and items.