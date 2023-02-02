Roblox DOORS: How To Defeat The Dupe And Survive The Room

As players creep through the hallways of the new Hotel in DOORS, one of the most terrifying experiences on Roblox, they may continue to find themselves running into the newest entity, The Dupe. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere, players have been expressing frustration online when it comes to this particular creature of the night.

But, is there a foolproof way to avoid The Dupe, and get through to the next area? Thankfully, there are a few different ways that players can avoid meeting their untimely end when it comes to this spirit, and it’s much easier than initially anticipated. Let’s grab a key, and see what we need to do to make it through to the next area.

What Is The Dupe In DOORS?

The Dupe is the newest creature added to this horror title on Roblox and takes the form of a duplicate item or door within the room players find themselves in. If players are not expressing caution while exploring this haunted hotel, they’ll quickly discover why The Dupe can be one of the most frustrating spirits to deal with.

How Can You Spot The Dupe?

When players enter a new room, they should be paying attention to the Room Number when entering. In the slideshow above, players can notice that when entering Room 26 in this example, there is another door across the hallway that is also labeled 26, as well as an open door to Room 27. Players do not want to enter the closed Room 26 door, as The Dupe will be waiting to end their run quickly.

Players lucky enough to encounter a Crucifix during their run can use it to ward off The Dupe, but it is strongly recommended to keep that item for a more challenging demon, such as SEEK if they happen to encounter them. The Dupe is easy enough to avoid, as long as players remember their room number.

But, those that may have forgotten to check their Room when entering have another challenge to look forward to. There is also the chance that the Door number will scramble, making it a wild guess as to which door they may need to take. If this happens, players will need to dig into their memory banks and try to recall which Rooms they have already entered or face the wrath of The Dupe.

However, there is also a chance that The Dupe can fool players differently. In this particular example, I was in Room 28, and there were two different doors, Room 29 and Room 30. As The Dupe is a trickster, remembering which Room I was in is important, as entering Room 30 would have spelled out an early end to this run.

Not only will The Dupe use the same room number that the player is in, but there are times that it will try and trick the player into entering another room that is too highly numbered. Gamers may think that this is a quick shortcut or something of the sort, but it will end with a quick return to the lobby.

The last trick to survive this particular entity is wearing headphones and approaching suspicious doors with caution. If The Dupe is hiding out behind a door, players will hear a low and creepy moaning/mumbling sound to signal that a creature is hiding out behind it.

Now that you have all of the details needed, get back in and try to make it through this terrifying hotel in one piece. As creatures continue to be added into the world of DOORS, gamers can always turn to us to learn how to avoid them with ease.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023