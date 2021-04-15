Roblox: How to Change Display Name

For every Roblox fan out there, we have some very exciting news to share, as it seems the option to change your Display Name is coming back! While this was something implemented a while ago in the game, it was a feature that was removed almost instantly, right after it went live due to misuse from certain individuals. The developers were quiet about it, but it is now officially announced that we will be able to change our Display Names once again. Read below to see more info about it.

How to change Display Name in Roblox

A long-sought feature finally became a reality back in February 2021, but as we mentioned, there were some players that treated the Display Name feature the wrong way. That said, for the past few days, there were claims from various players that they started seeing this option brought back into Roblox. While these were just that, random claims and rumors, the team went ahead and edited their original post from back in February, to confirm that this is indeed the case. Here is the new comment, officially written by the developers in the same article:

April 14 Update: We have begun another limited test rollout of the feature. As mentioned above, we will update this thread once the feature is ready to become available for everyone. Thank you!

For anyone who wishes to take a closer look to the original, full post, make sure to follow this link here.

In regards to how you can actually set up and change your Display Name, here is what you need to do:

Set your Display Name by navigating to your account details page.

Updating your Display Name will not cost any Robux, and will be available to all users.

Display Names will still need to be verified by our filters.

If you choose not to set a Display Name, it will default to match your username.

Currently, you are limited to changing Display Names once every 7 days.

The length of your Display Name must be between 3-20 characters.

There are some extra tips found within the original article, so it is highly suggested to give it a look when possible. Overall, you need to visit your account page, and from there insert a Display Name. In case you want to change it, follow the guidelines found in the same page by simply clicking on your name and account. If nothing is changed until this update goes live, this is how you can set up and change a Display Name in Roblox. Let’s hope that this time, the new feature is here to stay.

Roblox is available on PC, Xbox, and mobile devices. For anything else Roblox related, check out our guides list right here.