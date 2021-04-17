Roblox: How to Get Pink Valk

Started on April 15 and lasting until April 20, the new Roblox Metaverse Event is your chance to claim your own free Pink Valk item. There are many more rewards lying there, waiting for you to earn them, but if you are solely here for this Pink Valk and the respective hero that owns such item, you are in the correct place. Keep reading below to see how you can get your hands on this special Roblox item.

How to get Pink Valk for FREE in Roblox

Roblox Metaverse Event – What is it?

In the Roblox Metaverse event you need to complete certain quests until four of the selected champions earn up to four mystery boxes each. This takes place once a week and as you’ve already guessed, the more quests you complete the more points those champions get.

After you manage to collect all four boxes for a single champion, then you are able to collect the avatar bundle, containing the goodies that this specific set offers. There are four additional mystery boxes you can get, provided by various sources. Roblox Admins and Developers, famous personas and content creators from the specific field and more. The boxes you get depend on which champion of yours has the most gathered points, so make sure to pick the one you want first and then follow with the rest, as you can indeed pick all four boxes of all the available Champions.

How to get Pink Valk from the Event

The Roblox Metaverse Valk is one of the items that can be claimed after you gather enough points for the specific champion. While the rewards for each one of them are yet to be revealed, it is confirmed that one of them has Pink Valk as a reward, like we mentioned. Your best bet until everything is finally revealed, is to complete as many tasks you can for every champion, in order to increase your chances of getting it fast. There is enough time to claim all of the rewards, if the effort is put of course, so try and beat as many quests as possible. With all those gathered points, just choose the champion who has the Pink Valk, and it will be yours right after.

Roblox is available on PC, Xbox, and mobile devices.