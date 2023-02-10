Roblox Rhythm City RP – How To Watch The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert

While the Super Bowl is only a few days away, Roblox fans will have the opportunity to get ready in advance, thanks to the Saweetie concert that will be happening live on their favorite platform. Thankfully, unlike most concerts, players won’t have to pay a single Robuck to see their favorite singer live.

But, where do players need to go, and what time do they need to be ready to catch this concert happen? Let’s dive right into the Rhythm City RP, and find out what players will need to accomplish before seeing a larger-than-life Saweetie show up on their screen!

How To Attend The Saweetie Concert In Rhythm City RP

Players hoping to catch this event live on February 10, 2023, are going to need to tune into this particular experience at this time to see it happen:

4:00pm PST

5:00pm MST

6:00pm CST

7:00pm EST

Players that are not able to make it live to this event today will be happy to know that this concert will continue to run until February 12, 2023, so you’ll have more opportunities to either revisit it again or catch it for the first time.

Where Do Players Need To GO In Rhythm City RP?

Thankfully, players won’t need to venture very far to catch this concert when it goes live, as players will spawn into the world directly in front of the stage. However, if they’ve been playing around with the experience for a bit and need to find their way back, there is a very easy way to spot its location.

If players are lost in this massive world, search for the Intuit Stadium, which is decorated with plenty of football gear, as well as an absolutely massive Saweetie chilling on her throne. It’s easy to spot almost anywhere on the map, but players that find themselves lost without a paddle can exit the experience and load back in to get right back to the spawn point.

Are There Any UGC Items For This Experience?

Fans won’t only be treated to a free concert in this experience, but a chance to get some UGC while they’re exploring the town. Going around and finding snowflakes, a rather easy task, players can start earning some free swag from playing around in the town for a while.

As these items unlock, players will be able to equip them and keep them for their standard avatar, as well as their in-game character. Get ready for the Super Bowl with this one-of-a-kind concert!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023