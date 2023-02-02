Roblox Shuudan! Trello, Twitter & Discord Links

For gamers hoping to get into the action with an intense soccer/football experience on Roblox, Shuudan! is second to none. However, players wishing to learn more about what goes on behind the scene, or want to get their hands on some codes for this unique title may be wondering if there are any Trello, Discord, or Twitter pages that they can follow along with.

Let’s get on the pitch, and find out if there are currently any of these available, so players hoping to lose themselves in the world of their favorite anime/manga can see what is coming next for this exciting multiplayer sports experience!

Shuudan! Twitter Links

Gamers hoping to follow along with the development of this title may be hoping that there is an official Twitter page to follow along with the development of this title or to earn new codes that they can use in the game. Unfortunately, for the time being, there is no active Twitter account for this particular experience. However, the game developer, @TigerBool is available to follow for an in-depth look at the creator’s mind.

Shuddan! Trello Links

For those interested to see what is in the works behind the scenes of this experience, there is a Public Shuudan! Trello Board available to view. Alongside Future Updates, players can learn more about their favorite experience by browsing along on this board to see what people may be running into issues with, alongside in-depth knowledge of the game itself.

Shuddan! Discord Links

Now, for those hoping to get a bit more social with the development team, as well as other players, joining up on the Shuddan! Discord Page will give gamers the perfect opportunity to get more involved in this community. Not only will players get the chance to learn more about the development of this title, but having the chance to connect with new players and make new friends is quite exciting for everyone involved.

While Shuudan! may still be in Beta, there are countless ways for players to have fun in this particular experience. As a full-on multiplayer Soccer title with a hub world to explore, gamers are in for many hours of fun every time they log into this feature-rich title.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023