Rock Band 4 Update 2.21 Patch Notes

A 2021 patch is here

May 19th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Update 2.21 has arrived for Rock Band 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Rock Band 4 may have come out all the way back in 2015, but developer Harmonix has now released a new update for the game in 2021. The update should now be available for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

While no new songs have been added to the game, Harmonix has included new items to the Rock Shop. The developer has also added some new background music and some updated loading screen tips too.

You can read the full patch notes below.

Rock Band 4 Update 2.21 Patch Notes

We’ve just released a maintenance update that includes a bunch of new Rock Shop items that we will be featuring as Rivals rewards in future seasons.  We’ve also added more Placement and Tier Badges for you to unlock and showcase your rivals accomplishments.  All of this means that we’ll be able to support Rivals for the foreseeable future.

  • Added Rock Shop assets for future Rivals Seasons and Promotions
  • Added new Placement and Tier Badges for future Rivals Seasons

We’ve also added a proverbial fresh coat of paint to the game’s menus in the form of new background menu music and loading screen tips.

  • Added new background menu music
  • Updated loading screen tips

For more on this update, you can visit the official Harmonix blog. Rock Band 4 is out now for the PS4 and Xbox One systems.

