A new update for Rocket League has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 1 Series Blueprints have been added to the game as drops after online matches, giving players a new goal to strive for. Most of the other tweaks in this update are related to Tournament play, so casual players won’t see too many differences after installing the patch. All players will be grateful to hear that several bugs have been fixed though, including a bug that prevented bots from boosting if they joined a match in progress. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 1.85.

Rocket League Update 1.85 Patch Notes

Here is the full list of patch notes for Rocket League update 1.85.

New Content Blueprints Season 1 Series Blueprints are now available as drops after online matches

Changes and Updates Tournaments Changed behavior of the Leave Tournament button Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will turn red At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button will not be usable until you reach the post-match screen. Disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure you do not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban General Adjusted coloring on Free and Premium Challenges

Bug Fixes [Xbox One] Fixed the bloom intensity on several different Wheels Corrected stat tracking for double demolitions Fixed trade status of several non-Common items Bots joining a match in progress will use Boost as normal Fixed several bugs preventing Challenges Menu navigation and Challenge claiming Removed shading covering scoreboard during goal replays Fixed a bug causing another player’s Accolades to show on the post-match screen



Rocket League is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game recently went free-to-play, so now anyone can join in on the fun without paying anything. For more details regarding this update, visit the official Rocket League site.