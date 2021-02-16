Rocket League had its February update that was marketed ahead of time, which added decals related to Esports teams and a few other things. That isn’t the only update coming to the game this month though, as Psyonix has released a brand new one starting today and the Rocket League update 1.93 patch notes will tell you exactly what is changed in this update.

Rocket League Update 1.93 Patch Notes

Developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games a couple years ago and part of this update involves two-factor authentication with your Epic Games Account. In fact, this update makes it to where two-factor authentication is now required to do player-to-player trading. Besides the two-factor authentication changes, the rest of the patch is related to bug fixes. This includes issues with inviting to party and splitscreen in matchmaking.

Rocket League update 1.93 should now be available for all platforms, so make sure to download it before you start trying to play. You can see the full Rocket League update 1.93 patch notes below or on the Rocket League website.

Changes and Updates

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Starting with v1.93, players that want to participate in player-to-player trading must have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games Account Learn how to enable 2FA on your Epic Games Account here Learn how to upgrade a platform account to a full Epic Games Account here

The first trade you execute after enabling 2FA may take longer than normal to process (about 30 seconds). Subsequent trades should process normally

Bug Fixes