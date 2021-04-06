Update 1.94 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Rocket League update should be rolling out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. The patch size will vary depending on the platform you own the game on.

This new update comes with a few new cars and content, but it also has the usual bug fixes too. There are also some new frame rate options you can test out if you own the game on PC.

You can look at the full patch notes posted down below.

Rocket League Update 1.94 Patch Notes

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Trade In Update

Trade Ins are now managed in their own section in the Garage

All Trade In-eligible items fall into three categories: Core Series Items Tournament Items Blueprints

The Trade In menu displays how many eligible Trade Ins you have, sorted by category and rarity

Trade Ins still operate the same way as before: 5 Uncommon = 1 Rare 5 Rare Items = 1 Very Rare 5 Very Rare = 1 Import 5 Imports = 1 Exotic 5 Exotics = 1 Black Market

Tournament Items and (revealed) Blueprints can now be traded in regardless of series. The Tournament Item or Blueprint you receive from a Trade In is directly tied to the series of the items you traded in. For example, if you trade in three Ignition Series Blueprints and two Ferocity Series Blueprints, you’ll have a 60% chance to receive an Ignition Series Blueprint and a 40% chance to receive an Ferocity Series Blueprint.



Player Trading Eligibility

Before trading with other accounts is activated, new accounts must : Reach XP Level 30 Have 50 or more minutes in Online Matches

: Accounts with XP Levels 30-99 : Can trade three times per day Limit of 2,000 Credits per trade

: Accounts with XP Levels 100-249 : Can trade ten times per day Limit of 10,000 Credits per trade

: Accounts with XP Level 250 or greater : Unlimited trades per day Limit of 100,000 Credits per trade

:

[PC] New Frame Rate Options

In the Video Tab under Settings, the FPS slider on PC has been replaced with a ‘Frames Per Second’ dropdown menu

This menu will give you a list of FPS options based on your GPU and display

The ‘Uncapped’ option at the bottom of the list will ignore the framerate cap when Vertical Sync is disabled, but may cause screen tearing for some players depending on hardware configuration

General

Settings will now sync to the EOS cloud and share across all linked accounts Nintendo Switch support for cloud syncs will come in a future update

Each Playlist option under the Play Menu has a rad new image

Added unlock countdown timer for Seasonal Challenge Stages

Added link support to the in-game news panel

NEW CONTENT

Monstercat (Antenna)

‘Vindata’

‘Fransis Derelle’

‘Monstercat Silk’

BUG FIXES

Corrected appearance of Team Liquid Decals when High Quality Shaders are enabled

Fixed a bug causing the Music Playlist to appear off-screen when reducing the Interface Scale

A player’s first trade will no longer hang for 20-30 seconds after enabling 2FA on your Epic Games Account

Fixed a bug affecting the “Invite to party” option in Friends List if both players are playing through the Epic Games Store

[Tournaments] Teams that have won two out of three matches should no longer see extra matches generated against the same opponent This bug fix is dependent on PsyNet updates related to tournament access and matches that are happening in the coming weeks

Fixed a bug with the Season Free Challenges display counter

Localization fixes for French, German, Japanese, and Polish

Rocket League is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more on today’s patch, you can visit the official website.