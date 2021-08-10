Update 2.01 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Psyonix has now released a brand new update for Rocket League today on August 10th. The update should now be rolling out for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The main purpose of today’s patch is to get ready for the game’s incoming Season 4. Some other patch notes will be released upon the arrival of Season 4 on August 11th.

Another big feature of today’s update is ‘Streamer Safe music’. You can listen to the game’s soundtrack without getting DMCA violations when you are streaming the game.

They will also give you a warning message if you are close to getting a permanent ban too. Aside from big fixes, some smaller new content is also in today’s big patch.

You can read the full patch notes below taken via the game’s official website.

Rocket League Update 2.01 Patch Notes

THE HEADLINES

Today’s update prepares Rocket League for the start of Season 4. A second set of patch notes with more information will be posted at the start of Season 4

Season 4 begins on August 11 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. UTC)

Streamer safe music functionality added

Introducing penalties for players who quit Casual Playlist games early

Player to player trading improvements

Streamer Safe Music

Streamer Safe music allows you to play Rocket League’s included music tracks without worrying about DMCA violations while streaming or recording

‘Streamer Safe Music’ can be found under Settings > Audio

Once enabled, Rocket League will remove or replace any tracks that may lead to a DMCA violation

The Streamer Safe setting works in conjunction with your chosen settings for Player Anthems, playing the soundtrack in-game, and playing the soundtrack during matches

Matchmaking Penalties in Casual Playlists

To improve the average match quality in Casual playlists, we are introducing penalties for players who quit Casual games early.

Similar to the matchmaking bans for Competitive Playlists, players who leave Casual Playlist matches early may be subject to a short matchmaking ban. Leaving a single match per day won’t result in a penalty, but repeatedly quitting escalates the length of the ban.

There are seven ban levels for Casual Playlists:

First – 0 Minutes

Second – 5 Minutes

Third – 10 Minutes

Fourth – 20 Minutes

Fifth – 40 Minutes

Sixth – 1 hour

Seventh or more – 2 hours

You can now “Vote to Concede” a Casual Match once enough time has passed, similar to Competitive play if your team wants to leave or simply proceed to the next match.

We’ve made the following changes to backfill behavior

We’ve made the following changes to backfill behavior If a player leaves a Casual match, they will not be backfilled into the same match

Casual matches with a score difference of three goals or more will not be backfilled. Bots will replace any players who leave the match.

Undersized Party Rank Restrictions

To help preserve balanced competitive play, parties of two playing in 3v3 Standard in Competitive or 3v3 Tournaments must be within 3 Ranks of each other

Examples of allowed undersized parties

Gold 3 + Platinum 3 (three ranks apart)

Diamond 2 + Champion 1 (two ranks apart)

Gold 3 + Diamond 1 (four ranks apart)

Silver 2 + Grand Champion 2 (fifteen ranks apart)

This change starts with Season 4

Player to Player Trading Updates

Once both players have entered items and accepted terms, a new trade review screen will appear

This screen will display all items involved in the trade

All item details are visible at all times on this screen (Painted color, Certification, Special Edition type, Esports affiliation)

No new items can be added once this screen appears

There is a five-second countdown before the Accept Trade button can be used

You can cancel out of the Trade Review screen if you want to go back and add/remove items

Game Ban Messaging

New messaging will inform you if your account is close to a permanent ban

Similar to current ban messaging, and Report Feedback, this message will appear as a pop-up once Rocket League is started

“Due to the number of bans issued on this account, the next ban from Psyonix may be permanent. Please do not use harassing or toxic language in future matches. For more information, please go to support.rocketleague.com”

Previous chat and game bans on your account are taken into consideration before this message is delivered

Player Count Display

The way player population is displayed in-game is changing

Total players online is no longer displayed

Playlist population display has been changed. Based on a playlist’s population, players will see one of the following

Amazing

Great

Good

General

Tactical Rumble is now available as a Rumble Mutator in Private Matches

NEW CONTENT

Monstercat (Antenna)

‘AK’

‘A.M.R’

‘Arielle Maren’

‘Dyro’

‘Emily Vaughn’

‘Ellis’

‘Haneri’

‘Hayve’

‘Hoaprox’

‘KUURO’

‘PROFF’

‘Shingo Nakamura’

‘Saxsquatch’

‘Vintage & Morelli’

‘YUAN’

General

Changed name of ‘Inamorata’ Goal Explosion to ‘Carbonator’

BUG FIXES

Fixed appearance of trim on Octane when using Linares, Nooo! Decals

[PC] Fixed a crash when loading into Utopia Coliseum (Snowy)

Fixed appearance of several Trails when previewed in the Garage

Fixed appearance of grass near player’s car on Forbidden Temple (Day)

Fixed appearance (inconsistent lighting) for Visionary Wheels

A loud, quick beat of music heard at game startup has been removed

Fixed players logging in as Player 1 instead of their normal account

Fixed matches not counting as completed when leaving a match during the final replay

FPS improvements to some Arenas

FPS improvements to some Arenas Fixed players logging on, receiving a “Syncing Failed” message, and missing their inventory

Fixed players crashing upon loading into Utopia Coliseum

We will let you know tomorrow about more patch notes that are to be released with Season 4 coming out this month. Rocket League is now available for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.