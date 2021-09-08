Update 2.03 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update is rolling out for Rocket League today on September 8th, 2021. The update should be available now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Today’s update sets up for the 2021 NFL Fan Pass content that is coming to the game really soon. Other than that, most of today’s patch is to address multiple bug fixes. India has also been added as a server region to the game too.

The 120 fps bug on PS5 has not been fixed yet. You will have to wait for that in a future update patch. You can read the full patch notes below.

Rocket League Update 2.03 Patch Notes

THE HEADLINES

This update prepares Rocket League for the new incoming 2021 NFL Fan Pass content

We know many of you are patiently waiting, and our goal is to release an update later this month that brings 120 FPS to the PlayStation 5

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Server Regions

‘India’ has been added as a server region. Servers are hosted in Mumbai. India tournament region uses ASM servers

BUG FIXES

Aliasing along the ramp in Deadeye Canyon has been fixed

Fixed a bug related to being kicked prematurely from an in-progress Tournament

Several Italian, German, and Russian localization fixes

Fixed a crash scenario involving Dropshot and the NASCAR Trail

Tournament Rank now correctly displays on the Tournament History page

KNOWN ISSUES

Information taken above comes from the game’s official website. Rocket League is available now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2021