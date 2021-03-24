Update 1.52 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new minor update 1.52 is part of First Watch Games’ bigger Seeker update, that introduces a number of fixes and performance-related tweaks in regards to some game-crashing issues and changes for Seeker himself. The official patch notes are already released, so let’s take a look.

Rogue Company Update 1.52 Patch Notes

Factory map has been returned to normal map rotations

Fixed an issue with Speed Demon Ronin Outfit preview

Fixed a common crash

Demolition Mode rounds have been reduced to best of 15 and Store purchase time reduced to 16 seconds

Surrender times (without a Deserter) have been increased to 8 minutes for the regular queues and 10 minutes for Ranked

Seeker: Ability now recharges over 45 seconds

Riptide: Range has been reduced to 19m

There isn’t anything ground-breaking found in this minor patch, but players who like using Seeker, may need to adjust themselves to some of his new changes, especially to the reduction of his Riptide range. A slight crash issue that was plaguing a handful of players is also touched upon, and the Factory map is back to the normal map rotation.

Rogue Company is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and the Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.