Update 1.54 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Following the Arms Dealer update of last week, Rogue Company launched its 1.54 update which includes some minor fixes and features the return of the Report option from the end of the match lobby. The patch is not a major one, however it has enough hotfixes for current hiccups within the game. Below, we have included the full note the Rogue Company team left for everyone to see, which contains every change that took place.

Rogue Company Update 1.54 Patch Notes

Official Devs note:

“We will be pushing a hotfix April 21st at 10 AM ET (2:00 UTC) to address a few outstanding issues. We do not anticipate any downtime. Please note the following changes:For all platforms, except PS5:

Resolved an issue with Mastery Level showing nothing when maxed.

For all platforms, including PS5:

Players can once again use the Report feature from the end of match lobby.

PS5: Fixed an issue with 3D audio. Fixed an issue with the Rooftops mini-map not displaying correctly.”



